NBA schedule: Suns reportedly visit Clippers for debut of Intuit Dome

Aug 12, 2024, 9:53 AM

Los Angeles Clippers' Intuit Dome exterior...

A general exterior view of the Intuit Dome during an art reveal press preview on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns will visit the newest NBA arena on Wednesday, Oct. 23, to face the Clippers as Los Angeles debuts the Intuit Dome to tip off its 2024-25 schedule, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Law Murray.

That road game appears to be Phoenix’s season opener.

Charania reported earlier Monday morning that the TNT doubleheader a day prior will feature the New York Knicks visiting the reigning champion Boston Celtics before the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA has traditionally featured just two games on the TNT opening night schedule.

The Clippers enter the 2024-25 season with a rebranded look and new home. After last season, they left Crypto.com Arena, the downtown Los Angeles shared home with the Lakers dating back to 1999.

Phoenix’s roster is bolstered around the big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, though the Suns will debut new head coach Mike Budenholzer, who follows Frank Vogel’s one-year stint.

Los Angeles’ offseason saw the departure of star Paul George, who jumped to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. The Clippers re-signed James Harden and return Kawhi Leonard to lead them.

