Ketel Marte exits Diamondbacks-Rockies game after re-aggravating ankle issue

Aug 12, 2024, 7:17 PM | Updated: 8:08 pm

Ketel Marte...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after possibly injuring himself while batting against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Chase Field on August 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks removed All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte from Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies after he re-aggravated his ankle injury, the club said.

Kevin Newman entered at second base for the top of the second frame.

Marte fell down on a swing while facing Colorado right-hander Bradley Blalock in the first inning. He stayed in the game for the at-bat after a visit from the trainer and manager Torey Lovullo but hobbled to first base on a fly out.

Marte re-entered the lineup on Monday after missing Sunday’s game with what the club called a left ankle contusion. On Monday, the D-backs announced the issue as “ankle soreness.”

The injury first occurred Saturday on an awkward dive at second base by Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs in which he dove over the bag and into Marte’s ankle and glove on an attempted tag.

Marte left the game but said afterward he did not need X-rays, and Lovullo called him day-to-day. Marte did not take issue with the slide.

Newman filled in well for the MVP candidate with threes hits on Sunday in a 12-5 win over the Phillies.

Catch the rest of Diamondbacks versus Rockies on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

