The Arizona Cardinals shuffled their roster before beginning joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday by adding running back Hassan Hall and receiver Daylen Baldwin on Tuesday.

Arizona released receiver Jeff Smith to make way for the additions.

Hall, 23, spent time with the Cardinals’ practice squad last season and has also played for the Cleveland Browns’ and New York Giants’ practice squads. He most recently was with the Kansas City Chiefs but was waived in June.

Baldwin played for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 — and should know then-Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing — and since jumped to the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 and Atlanta Falcons this offseason before he was cut in August. The Michigan product has two catches for 25 yards in one game played for the Browns in his NFL career.

Smith first joined Arizona’s practice squad in September 2023 and was released with an injury in November of last year before re-joining the Cardinals in December, then signing a futures deal in January.

