ARIZONA CARDINALS

What are the Arizona Cardinals’ Madden 25 ratings?

Aug 13, 2024, 7:17 PM | Updated: 7:48 pm

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The NFL season is just around the corner and with that comes the annual release of the Madden video game.

Tyreek Hill (WR, Miami Dolphins), Travis Kelce (TE, Kansas City Chiefs), Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs), Christian McCaffrey (RB, San Francisco 49ers) and Trent Williams (LT, San Francisco 49ers) are all part of this year’s “99 Club” and feature as the top-rated players in Madden 25.

Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt both come in as game’s top-rated rookies with a 79-overall.

While Harrison’s rating may be fair for a first-year pro, his in-game appearance has drawn plenty of ire from fans. Many gamers have suggested his face scan bears no resemblance to the rookie wideout.

Besides Harrison’s rating, Cardinals fans will have little else to celebrate with this year’s iteration of the popular video game franchise. The Cardinals come in at a 72-overall, the lowest-rated team in the game.

The Cardinals do not have a single player ranked in the top five of any position group and only have one 90-rated player on their entire team (Budda Baker).

In addition, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray comes in as the 18th ranked quarterback in the game and is a 77-overall.

The Cardinals’ signal caller is labeled as a “scrambler” and while he does have 93-acceleration, 92-speed, 93-ball-carrier vision, 90-throw power and 90-agility, he was given 66-awareness, 59-strength and 69-carrying.

In terms of throwing the ball, the now sixth-year pro is an 86-rated short-throw passer, 83-rated deep-throw passer and 78-rated medium-throw passer.

The good news for Cardinals fans is there is an official “Ratings Hotline” fans can dial at 844-623-3361 to provide their feedback on the ratings.

Who are the top 10 rated Arizona Cardinals in Madden 25?

When does Madden 25 release?

Early access is now available via the Deluxe and MVP editions of the game. The regular edition will be released at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, X-Box One, X-Box Series X, X-Box Series S and Microsoft Windows.

