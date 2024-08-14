MLB Pipeline on Tuesday released its latest top 100 prospects rankings and updated each team’s top 30 list, and there was some movement and additions to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ list.

Shortstop Jordan Lawlar and outfielder Druw Jones remained Arizona’s first- and second-ranked prospects, respectively.

Lawlar, MLB’s No. 9 overall prospect, recently turned 22 but has suffered through a string of injuries this year which has limited him to just four games at Triple-A Reno.

Thumb and hamstring injuries have plagued the 2021 sixth overall pick this season after he slashed .278/.378/.496 with 20 home runs and 36 stolen bases in the minor leagues last season between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A.

Lawlar spent a short time at the major league level in 2023 after veteran shortstop Nick Ahmed was cut. Lawlar struggled at the plate and tallied four hits and 11 strikeouts in the 34 plate appearances he saw over 14 games.

Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones, was slotted at No. 92 overall by MLB.

The 20-year-old is slashing .274/.404/.397 with a .801 OPS, 13 doubles and five home runs in 88 games for Single-A Visalia this season.

However, the second overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft has also experienced his fair share of injuries during his young career. He tore his labrum during his first batting practice with Single-A Visalia in 2022 and was sidelined last season by a right quadriceps injury. He also suffered a hamstring injury as well.

Despite Lawlar and Jones holding steady at the top, there was some movement on the rest of the list. Rookie outfielders Slade Caldwell and Ryan Waldschmidt, who were Arizona first two draft picks in July, jumped Tommy Troy in the latest iteration of the rankings.

The D-backs drafted Caldwell at No. 29 overall and went with Waldschmidt at No. 31 overall.

Troy, Arizona’s 2023 first-round pick, also has battled through an injury this season and spent more than two months on the injured list (hamstring) at High-A Hillsboro.

In addition to Caldwell and Waldschmidt, fellow rookies in shortstop JD Dix (No. 8 prospect), right-handed pitcher Daniel Eagen (No. 18 prospect), right-handed pitcher Connor Foley (No. 19 prospect) and catcher Ivan Luciano (No. 30 prospect) were all new additions to the D-backs’ top 30 list.

Yilber Diaz was listed as Arizona’s top pitching prospect after Yu-Min Lin missed a month after getting hit in the face by a foul ball in the dugout with Double-A Amarillo.

Diaz has made four starts at the big league level this season and has a 4.05 ERA in 20 innings but was optioned to Triple-A Reno last month after a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 23-year-old struck out 14 and walked eight during his time in the majors.

Since being optioned, he was placed on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Reno with a blister on his right hand.

Who are the Arizona Diamondbacks’ top 10 prospects?

Jordan Lawlar, SS (No. 9 overall) Druw Jones, OF (No. 92 overall) Slade Caldwell, OF Ryan Waldschmidt, OF Tommy Troy, SS Yilber Diaz, RHP Yu-Min Lin, LHP JD Dix, SS Gino Groover, 3B Jansel Luis, INF

