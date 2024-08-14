Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Who are the Diamondbacks’ top prospects in MLB Pipeline’s updated rankings?

Aug 14, 2024, 7:41 AM

Jordan Lawlar of the Arizona Diamondbacks warms up before Game Two of the Championship Series again...

Jordan Lawlar of the Arizona Diamondbacks warms up before Game Two of the Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on October 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


MLB Pipeline on Tuesday released its latest top 100 prospects rankings and updated each team’s top 30 list, and there was some movement and additions to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ list.

Shortstop Jordan Lawlar and outfielder Druw Jones remained Arizona’s first- and second-ranked prospects, respectively.

Lawlar, MLB’s No. 9 overall prospect, recently turned 22 but has suffered through a string of injuries this year which has limited him to just four games at Triple-A Reno.

Thumb and hamstring injuries have plagued the 2021 sixth overall pick this season after he slashed .278/.378/.496 with 20 home runs and 36 stolen bases in the minor leagues last season between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A.

RELATED STORIES

Lawlar spent a short time at the major league level in 2023 after veteran shortstop Nick Ahmed was cut. Lawlar struggled at the plate and tallied four hits and 11 strikeouts in the 34 plate appearances he saw over 14 games.

Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones, was slotted at No. 92 overall by MLB.

The 20-year-old is slashing .274/.404/.397 with a .801 OPS, 13 doubles and five home runs in 88 games for Single-A Visalia this season.

However, the second overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft has also experienced his fair share of injuries during his young career. He tore his labrum during his first batting practice with Single-A Visalia in 2022 and was sidelined last season by a right quadriceps injury. He also suffered a hamstring injury as well.

Despite Lawlar and Jones holding steady at the top, there was some movement on the rest of the list. Rookie outfielders Slade Caldwell and Ryan Waldschmidt, who were Arizona first two draft picks in July, jumped Tommy Troy in the latest iteration of the rankings.

The D-backs drafted Caldwell at No. 29 overall and went with Waldschmidt at No. 31 overall.

Troy, Arizona’s 2023 first-round pick, also has battled through an injury this season and spent more than two months on the injured list (hamstring) at High-A Hillsboro.

In addition to Caldwell and Waldschmidt, fellow rookies in shortstop JD Dix (No. 8 prospect), right-handed pitcher Daniel Eagen (No. 18 prospect), right-handed pitcher Connor Foley (No. 19 prospect) and catcher Ivan Luciano (No. 30 prospect) were all new additions to the D-backs’ top 30 list.

Yilber Diaz was listed as Arizona’s top pitching prospect after Yu-Min Lin missed a month after getting hit in the face by a foul ball in the dugout with Double-A Amarillo.

Diaz has made four starts at the big league level this season and has a 4.05 ERA in 20 innings but was optioned to Triple-A Reno last month after a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 23-year-old struck out 14 and walked eight during his time in the majors.

Since being optioned, he was placed on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Reno with a blister on his right hand.

Who are the Arizona Diamondbacks’ top 10 prospects?

  1. Jordan Lawlar, SS (No. 9 overall)
  2. Druw Jones, OF (No. 92 overall)
  3. Slade Caldwell, OF
  4. Ryan Waldschmidt, OF
  5. Tommy Troy, SS
  6. Yilber Diaz, RHP
  7. Yu-Min Lin, LHP
  8. JD Dix, SS
  9. Gino Groover, 3B
  10. Jansel Luis, INF

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas...

Kevin Zimmerman

Diamondbacks option Alek Thomas to Triple-A, Blaze Alexander called up

The talent crunch of the Arizona Diamondbacks' roster has forced the team to option outfielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno.

11 minutes ago

Randy Johnson in a Sizzler commercial...

Haboob Blog

Randy Johnson is rough around the edges as little league coach in Sizzler commercial

Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson stars in a Sizzler commercial where he uses blunt honesty to motivate a little league team.

2 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte considered day-to-day with ankle sprain

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is day-to-day with a minor ankle sprain and will not go on the IL following an MRI.

12 hours ago

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is showered with ice water after hitting a two-run, w...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Jake McCarthy walks off Rockies for series win

Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy delivered a walk-off, two-run single to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 at Chase Field on Tuesday.

13 hours ago

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Eduardo Rodriguez finishes strong in home debut vs. Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez threw five innings with three earned runs in his first home game at Chase Field.

14 hours ago

Lourdes Gurriel Jr....

Alex Weiner

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. back, Ketel Marte out of Diamondbacks lineup vs. Rockies

Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned to the starting lineup against the Rockies after dealing with a hamstring issue.

18 hours ago

Who are the Diamondbacks’ top prospects in MLB Pipeline’s updated rankings?