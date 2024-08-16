Close
Kahleah Copper scores 29 in her return to Chicago as Mercury beat the Sky

Aug 15, 2024, 7:56 PM | Updated: 9:24 pm

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 18, 2024 i...

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 18, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 29 points in her return to Chicago, Brittney Griner had 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five blocks and the Phoenix Mercury beat the short-handed Sky 85-65 on Thursday night.

Copper was 12 of 19 from the field in her first game against Chicago since being traded in February. Copper, the 2021 Finals MVP, averaged 12 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists during her seven seasons with the Sky, including a career-best 18.7 points last year.

Copper was seen wearing her former Sky jersey pregame and after the game, gave some thoughts on wearing it:

She was honored before the game with a tribute video for her time with the Sky and got a standing ovation from the crowd at the Wintrust Arena.

Copper scored 13 points in the first quarter on 5 of 8 shooting to help Phoenix build a 30-12 lead. Copper finished the half with 18 points and Griner added 12 as the Mercury extended their lead to 50-28 at the break. Chicago was 11 of 41 shooting (27%) in the first half, while Phoenix made 7 of 14 3-point attempts.

The Mercury led by double figures for the entire second half.

Diana Taurasi added 11 points for Phoenix (14-12). Taurasi and Copper each made three of the Mercury’s 12 3-pointers.

Griner became the first player in franchise history to record at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game.

Chicago (10-15) was without leading scorer Chennedy Carter due to a non-COVID illness. It was also the Sky’s first game without guard Marina Mabrey, who was traded to the Connecticut Sun before the Olympic break.

Dana Evans scored 14 points off the bench to lead Chicago. Angel Reese had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points. Rachel Banham, in her first start for Chicago, was 3 of 10 from the field to finish with seven points. Moriah Jefferson also played her first game for Chicago.

With her eight offensive rebounds on Thursday, Reese set a Sky record for the most offensive rebounds in a single season, passing Sylvia Fowles (117).

