Arizona State football refreshes gold retro alternate uniforms

Aug 16, 2024, 8:50 AM

BY THREADS BLOG


Arizona State football is getting nostalgic. The Sun Devils on Thursday revealed a new gold alternate jersey for the 2024 season that resembles the pre-1990s gold look.

The look is relatively simple but effective. A gold base highlights maroon numbering on the shoulder pads and front of the jersey. “Arizona State” in block letters sits on the chest, above the front numbering.

A metallic gold striping outlines the maroon lettering.

Making the jerseys look more old-school is the large-holed venting mesh that appears on the numbers, around the neck and at the bottom of the jerseys.

Of course, the Big 12 logo looks a little new. It sits on the right breast, with an adidas logo on the left and a Pat Tillman “PT42” emblem at the bottom of the neckline.

Arizona State teased the new jerseys with a maroon helmet that includes a pitchfork on the sides — we are unsure about whether that jumbo visor on the model of the reveal is game-legal, by the way.

ASU had similar gold jerseys prepared for the 2021 season when adidas rolled out a uniform with a twist of an Arizona state flag in maroon on the shoulder pads. The Sun Devils also pulled them out for the 2022 season.

That version of the retro jersey was the first time the Sun Devils went back to gold since 1990.

