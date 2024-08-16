WESTFIELD, Ind. — A lot of work was had across two days of joint practice between the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday and Thursday.

But what were the biggest takeaways from Colts headquarters ahead of a Saturday night preseason game? Let’s dive in now that we’re fully dry:

Arizona Cardinals wide receivers came to play

There wasn’t a more consistent position group than Arizona’s wide receiving corps throughout practice.

Marvin Harrison Jr. continued to look as advertised with extended reps against another team, getting the better of starting cornerbacks Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Johnson and other Colts defenders regularly.

Marvin Harrison Jr. just shook Kenny Moore II out of the frame during 1-on-1s. #AZCardinals #Colts pic.twitter.com/FuCun9fgd2 — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 14, 2024

“I think it’s cool for him and all our receivers to go against different DBs,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday. “Kenny looks one way and the next guy (Harrison) goes against looks the complete opposite way. That’s good. That’s what it’s going to be week in and week out on Sunday. Good to get the exposure to that in these two days.”

As for in the slot, Greg Dortch continues to show off his confidence in a regular offensive role.

Much like Harrison, Dortch flashed his route-running, ability to separate and athleticism throughout joint work.

“My confidence has always been high,” Dortch said Thursday. “I’m very confident. I’m not the biggest guy — in fact, I’m probably the smallest guy out here — so I gotta bring some type of confidence to my game. Hopefully, when I play you can see it.”

Second-year pro Michael Wilson was his consistent self, while Dan Chisena continued to make plays after leading all Cardinals pass catchers with five catches for 63 yards in Saturday’s preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints.

It also looked like quarterback Kyler Murray’s chemistry with veterans Zay Jones and Chris Moore, who was also getting special teams looks, is developing.

And although he’s not listed as a wideout, tight end Trey McBride didn’t miss a beat through most of the practices outside of a dropped pass during two-minute drills.

Cause for concern?

The biggest negative from the past two days was Arizona’s inability to finish practices on a high note, specifically the first-team offense and defense.

Much like the first-team offense’s ending on Day 1, Murray and Co. looked out of sorts through two two-minute drills on Thursday.

Whether it was the incompletions, penalties or pressure from the Colts defensive line, Arizona was held out of the end zone. The weather didn’t help, but it was definitely not the ending Gannon was hoping for, especially knowing Murray won’t play in any of the remaining preseason matchups.

Arizona’s first-team defense wasn’t able to buck the late trend, either.

There was an uptick in the secondary’s play during Day 2. Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas V and Sean Murphy-Bunting had their moments during 7-on-7 work, but overall, it was a struggle trying to contain the Colts offense led by second-year pro Anthony Richardson.

During one last two-minute drill against Richardson and Co., the first-team defense could do little to keep the Colts out of the end zone. The drive started with a pair of first-down strikes to Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell before Murphy-Bunting got popped with a pass interference penalty to set up a short touchdown run by Richardson.

Arizona certainly added more talent to the roster with Murphy-Bunting and rookie Max Melton looking like integral parts of the defense moving forward. That doesn’t sidestep the fact that there’s still going to be a massive microscope on the Cardinals’ cornerback situation in 2024.

Now, there are still a few weeks to fine-tune things before the regular season. Gannon is hoping the lessons learned this week can translate over to when the bullets go live.

“You’re really not game planning like a game,” Gannon said Thursday. “(Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing) said it best in the offensive meeting. Maybe if we would have game-planned a little bit different (maybe it would have looked different), but we gotta have SOPs, standard operation procedures, and then we gotta be able to handle and think on the run, too, on different things, because that’s what a game can be.

“You’re not going to get every look and know what’s going on and be able to get to things that can handle that stuff. It’s a really good learning experience for our guys. That’s why I love these things.”

Trench work

Important pieces to Arizona’s defensive line brought it during the two-day stretch.

Rookie Darius Robinson was quick to stand out during Day 1 of practice. His forklifting of starting guard Quenton Nelson during 1-on-1s was a good example of what he brought to the table this week.

#AZCardinals DL vs #Colts OL drills: -Rookie DL Darius Robinson vs 6x Pro Bowl OG Quenton Nelson pic.twitter.com/1Z6M1pUDbP — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) August 15, 2024

Khyiris Tonga also deserves some credit for his play, especially getting some extended looks throughout Day 2.

Both Robinson and Tonga are vying for meaningful roles in the trenches.

Robinson’s biggest competition appears to be Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones and L.J. Collier.

Tonga meanwhile is battling alongside Roy Lopez, a player who has seriously impressed throughout training camp.

On the other side of the ball, Paris Johnson Jr.’s transition to left tackle seems to be on an upward trend with work still to be done. Seeing more consistency out of Evan Brown and Jonah Williams could further solidify a line that is expected to block for a top rushing attack in 2024, too.

Clayton Tune widens gap

When it comes to the QB2 battles between Tune and Desmond Ridder, the former remains out in front following two days of joint practice.

Both had their ups and downs, but Tune managed to at least move the ball down the field some during his final two-minute showing.

The same can’t be said for Ridder, who threw an interception on his first pass attempt in the two-minute drill, effectively ending his joint practice action with Tune taking over immediately following.

Tune wasn’t nearly on his mark like he had been — he was bailed out by Colts defenders on two risky throws that could have been picks — but hung in there.

Another strong preseason showing from Tune could solidify his spot as QB2 behind Murry.

Chippy yet disciplined

After seeing a few dustups in Arizona’s training camp work at State Farm Stadium, a lot of those around the team expected some tempers to flare.

There were some heated moments between the Cardinals and Colts but nothing that could be classified as fighting.

As for the chippiest part of the program? That belonged to the special teams, where DeeJay Dallas had a couple of collisions that didn’t sit well with the Colts.

“It got a little feisty but I think you expect that especially in Day 2 of joint practice,” linebacker Krys Barnes said Thursday. “I think we handled it pretty well even with it getting a little chippy. Thankfully they probably ended it right before it got out of hand. I think we got the work we needed.”

Still, no punches were thrown and no one was ejected, a big positive in the books of Gannon and Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

