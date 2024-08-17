All-Star starter and MVP candidate Ketel Marte will return to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup on Saturday and lead off as designated hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

Marte initially exited on Aug. 10 with an ankle contusion and expected to miss one game for rest. After returning from the one-game absence, Marte re-aggravated the injury during his first plate appearance back.

“I was texting him in the morning before we all got here, and he said he was still feeling some pain but he was going to try to play,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after the re-aggravation. “The pregame prep was good enough for us to feel we could ask him to do it. He continued to say he was ready to go, and then he just took the swing.”

Kevin Newman will start at second base as Marte eases back into the lineup.

Outfielder Corbin Carroll is not in Saturday’s lineup amid a nine-game hit streak in starts. He also had a game-tying home run in the ninth inning on Friday before the D-backs lost on a walk-off.

Randal Grichuk gets the start in right field in his place with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jake McCarthy manning the other two outfield spots.

Pitching matchup

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen (3.69 ERA) gets the ball for Arizona against left-hander Jeffrey Springs (4.61 ERA), who is making his fourth start of the season, all since July 30. Each gave up one run in their most recent outing, with Gallen lasting 4.1 IP and Springs going a full 5.0.

Catch first pitch between the Diamondbacks and Rays at 1:10 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app or 620 AM.

