The Cardinals gave backup quarterback Clayton Tune the keys to start their second preseason game Saturday at the Indianapolis Colts, and he scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown to give Arizona the lead at halftime, 10-7. The Colts came back in the second half after Tune exited for a 21-13 win.

Tune confidently ran the offense despite penalties and pressure getting in the way, as he completed 8-of-10 passes for 79 yards. He also ran for 15 yards with three sacks behind suspect offensive line play responsible for five flags thrown.

Arizona finished the first half with nine flags, seven of which were accepted for 53 yards.

It was a quiet start for Tune and the offense, as he completed one throw over Arizona’s first two series with a sack.

Arizona had its first opportunity to find pay dirt in the second quarter after a fumble recovery by Dante Stills at the Indianapolis 45-yard line. Three holding penalties in a row called on offensive tackle Christian Jones hampered any hope of a touchdown drive, as the Cardinals settled for a Matt Prater field goal. Jones was called for holding four times, one of which was declined.

Another turnover, an interception from Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, set the offense up with the ball in Colts’ territory with just under two minutes left in the first half. Tune stepped up and hit Andre Baccellia on a corner route for 17 yards to set up shop in the red zone. Tune scored four plays later.

The second-year pro battling for the QB2 spot with Desmond Ridder completed 15-of-24 throws for 163 yards and a touchdown last week against the New Orleans Saints. Ridder started the preseason opener.

Ridder went 6-for-10 with 71 yards on Saturday.

Arizona’s most impressive playmaker of the game was rookie running back Trey Benson, who carried the ball nine times for 43 yards (4.8 YPC). He also had a 20-yard run negated by a flag.

The Cardinals’ established starters on offense did not suit up, including rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at the stadium his father starred at.

Arizona has one more preseason game on Aug. 25 at the Denver Broncos.

Follow @AZSports