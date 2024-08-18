Close
Cardinals’ Clayton Tune starts preseason game vs. Colts, scrambles for touchdown

Aug 17, 2024, 5:41 PM | Updated: 7:05 pm

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune...

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Cardinals gave backup quarterback Clayton Tune the keys to start their second preseason game Saturday at the Indianapolis Colts, and he scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown to give Arizona the lead at halftime, 10-7. The Colts came back in the second half after Tune exited for a 21-13 win.

Tune confidently ran the offense despite penalties and pressure getting in the way, as he completed 8-of-10 passes for 79 yards. He also ran for 15 yards with three sacks behind suspect offensive line play responsible for five flags thrown.

Arizona finished the first half with nine flags, seven of which were accepted for 53 yards.

RELATED STORIES

It was a quiet start for Tune and the offense, as he completed one throw over Arizona’s first two series with a sack.

Arizona had its first opportunity to find pay dirt in the second quarter after a fumble recovery by Dante Stills at the Indianapolis 45-yard line. Three holding penalties in a row called on offensive tackle Christian Jones hampered any hope of a touchdown drive, as the Cardinals settled for a Matt Prater field goal. Jones was called for holding four times, one of which was declined.

Another turnover, an interception from Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, set the offense up with the ball in Colts’ territory with just under two minutes left in the first half. Tune stepped up and hit Andre Baccellia on a corner route for 17 yards to set up shop in the red zone. Tune scored four plays later.

The second-year pro battling for the QB2 spot with Desmond Ridder completed 15-of-24 throws for 163 yards and a touchdown last week against the New Orleans Saints. Ridder started the preseason opener.

Ridder went 6-for-10 with 71 yards on Saturday.

Arizona’s most impressive playmaker of the game was rookie running back Trey Benson, who carried the ball nine times for 43 yards (4.8 YPC). He also had a 20-yard run negated by a flag.

The Cardinals’ established starters on offense did not suit up, including rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at the stadium his father starred at.

Arizona has one more preseason game on Aug. 25 at the Denver Broncos.

Arizona Cardinals

Dante Stills...

Arizona Sports

Young Cardinals defenders create turnovers in preseason game at Colts

Young Arizona Cardinals defenders forced two turnovers during the first half of Saturday's preseason contest in Indianapolis.

2 hours ago

Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practices with the Colts...

Tyler Drake

What did we learn from the Arizona Cardinals’ joint practices in Indiana?

A look at some of the biggest takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals' joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch high fives Colts CB Kenny Moore II...

Kevin Zimmerman

ESPN’s Mike Clay gives Cardinals’ roster poor ranks, just as he did in 2023

ESPN's Mike Clay has the Arizona Cardinals' roster as the 31st-best in the NFL despite the offseason of optimism.

1 day ago

Starling Thomas V stretches in the rain...

Tyler Drake

Drenched: Rain takes center stage as Cardinals wrap joint practices with Colts

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts were met with some heavy rain throughout Day 2 of joint practices on Thursday.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Which Arizona Cardinals players stood out in the first joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts?

Ron Wolfley breaks down which Arizona Cardinals stood out to him at the team's first joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon ‘learned a lot of ball’ in his time with Colts, Shane Steichen

Jonathan Gannon gained a lot of knowledge from his time with the Colts and Shane Steichen before becoming head coach of the Cardinals.

2 days ago

