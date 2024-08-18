Close
Arizona State defensive back Macen Williams retires from football

Aug 18, 2024, 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:29 am

Arizona State defensive back Macen Williams retired from football, head coach Kenny Dillingham anno...

Arizona State defensive back Macen Williams retired from football, head coach Kenny Dillingham announced on Saturday. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Arizona State senior defensive back Macen Williams has retired from football, head coach Kenny Dillingham announced on Saturday.

Williams totaled 27 tackles, including a career-high 13 last season, with five passes defensed over 33 games as a Sun Devil. He entered fall camp one of six remaining players from before Dillingham took over.

Dillingham said he supports Williams’ decision.

He was in contention to get many of the starter reps at nickel, though he was part of a crowded defensive back room that may be the defense’s deepest position.

Keith Abney II and Cole Martin are two sophomores who could see their playing time benefitted by the departure.

Abney had two tackles and an interception in eight games for ASU last year and has the advantage over Martin in terms of familiarity with Brian Ward’s defense. Martin comes with more production as a freshman with 21 tackles, one pass defensed and one interception having played all 14 games for a strong Oregon team.

Each of Abney and Martin have had their share of highlight plays in coverage during fall practices.

Sam Leavitt continues to look like QB1 during scrimmage

Dillingham said he wants to name a starting quarterback before classes start on Thursday, and Sam Leavitt continued to look the part. He dished out chunk gains and touchdowns during a scrimmage at Mountain America Stadium.

Leavitt missed on a few deep shots but connected on enough intermediate gains to keep his group moving down the field on a consistent basis.

Jordyn Tyson caught a one-handed touchdown on a 30-yard touch pass from Leavitt, and Malik McClain found separation on a red zone route for another score later.

Jeff Sims had little success through the air during the scrimmage and notably didn’t get as many drives as Leavitt or Trenton Bourguet, who led a few drives that ended in field goals.

