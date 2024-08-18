Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte helped off field while pinch hitting vs. Rays

Aug 18, 2024, 1:19 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Ketel Marte fell down in the batter’s box while checking a swing, and he had to be helped off the field Sunday at the Tampa Bay Rays.

Marte did not start after returning to the lineup on Saturday for the first time since Monday. He initially hurt his left ankle on a play at second base last weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies and only missed one game. He then exited Monday’s matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

The club said he suffered a low-grade left ankle sprain after receiving an MRI and did not put him on the 10-day injured list.

RELATED STORIES

The D-backs turned to Marte with a runner aboard and no outs while trailing 6-3 in the ninth inning on Sunday against reliever Pete Fairbanks.

Joc Pederson entered in relief of Marte and walked, setting up a game-tying home run from Adrian Del Castillo.

The Diamondbacks lost the game 8-7 in 12 innings.

Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter on Saturday, and the plan was to have him back in the lineup on Monday at the Miami Marlins.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters postgame Sunday that Marte was still being evaluated.

“I don’t have any updates,” Lovullo said. “Just being evaluated right now. Nothing more than what we originally saw. It didn’t look great. He creates a lot of force when he pushes off the ground. A very strong man. It just got him. … We probably need to re-evaluate and find out how quickly we can get him back.”

The Diamondbacks are already operating with first baseman Christian Walker and catcher Gabriel Moreno on the injured list.

After Marte exited Monday’s game, Lovullo had told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo, “We trust the athlete. (Marte) knows his body as good as anybody. Medically, everything was signed off, and I wouldn’t have put him in harm’s way. There’s no way in the world I would have ever put him in the game, if I felt like something like yesterday was going to happen. … Of course, there’s a regret, and I wish I had given him an extra day.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres...

Arizona Sports

Where are the Diamondbacks in the NL West and Wild Card standings?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are chasing the Dodgers atop the NL West and competing in the NL Wild Card.

8 minutes ago

Christopher Morel...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks come back from down 6, Rays earn sweep with walk-off win

The Diamondbacks came back from down six runs to force extra innings against the Rays after a clutch home run from Adrian Del Castillo.

1 hour ago

Relief pitcher Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Paul Sewald making adjustments as Diamondbacks continue exploring closer options

The Arizona Diamondbacks have yet to name a closer, giving Justin Martinez a shot while Paul Sewald continues to make adjustments.

10 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks end series winning streak in sloppy loss to Rays

The Diamondbacks' streak of nine straight series wins will not get to double digits, as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated Arizona on Saturday. 

1 day ago

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera...

Haboob Blog

Where’d it go? Baseball gets stuck in Tropicana Field roof during Diamondbacks-Rays game

A ball got stuck in the Tropicana Field roof during a game between the Diamondbacks and Rays, which resulted in a double.

1 day ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in th...

Arizona Sports

Ketel Marte to return, lead off for Diamondbacks vs. Rays; Corbin Carroll out of lineup

MVP candidate Ketel Marte will return to the D-backs' lineup on Saturday and lead off as designated hitter against the Rays after missing the last three games.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte helped off field while pinch hitting vs. Rays