The Arizona Cardinals expect to release offensive tackle Dennis Daley, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the move to reporters on Monday.

Daley was among the offensive linemen to accrue a penalty Saturday in a Week 2 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts. His false start ended the game with Arizona on the Colts’ 34-yard line due to a required clock run-off.

Gannon mentioned postgame he was hoping to use that last play to try for a game-tying touchdown pass with a group of reserves.

“Would have liked to see the last play get off, but we didn’t get it done,” Gannon said after the 21-13 loss.

Daley has 54 games and 37 starts under his belt as a pro and appeared in three games for the Cardinals last season. He started once for Arizona.

Prior to his time with the Cardinals, Daley played for the Carolina Panthers (2019-21) and Tennessee Titans (2022).

The 2019 sixth-round pick, who has experience at guard and tackle, was listed by the Cardinals on their latest depth chart as a third-string right tackle behind Jonah Williams and Elijah Wilkinson.

