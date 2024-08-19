Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals will release veteran OL Dennis Daley

Aug 19, 2024, 10:51 AM | Updated: 1:09 pm

Arizona Cardinals OL Dennis Daley...

Arizona Cardinals OL Dennis Daley looks on during practice on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals expect to release offensive tackle Dennis Daley, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the move to reporters on Monday.

Daley was among the offensive linemen to accrue a penalty Saturday in a Week 2 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts. His false start ended the game with Arizona on the Colts’ 34-yard line due to a required clock run-off.

Gannon mentioned postgame he was hoping to use that last play to try for a game-tying touchdown pass with a group of reserves.

“Would have liked to see the last play get off, but we didn’t get it done,” Gannon said after the 21-13 loss.

RELATED STORIES

Daley has 54 games and 37 starts under his belt as a pro and appeared in three games for the Cardinals last season. He started once for Arizona.

Prior to his time with the Cardinals, Daley played for the Carolina Panthers (2019-21) and Tennessee Titans (2022).

The 2019 sixth-round pick, who has experience at guard and tackle, was listed by the Cardinals on their latest depth chart as a third-string right tackle behind Jonah Williams and Elijah Wilkinson.

Arizona Cardinals

Colt McCoy smiles at training camp...

Kevin Zimmerman

Former Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy retires, joins NBC as analyst

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy has joined NBC as a Big Ten analyst and officially called it an NFL career.

5 hours ago

Trey Benson runs the rock against the Colts...

Tyler Drake

Trey Benson among few bright spots in Cardinals’ sloppy loss to Colts

Cardinals rookie running back Trey Benson was among the few positives in Arizona's otherwise sloppy showing against the Colts.

2 days ago

Dante Stills...

Arizona Sports

Young Cardinals defenders create turnovers in preseason game at Colts

Young Arizona Cardinals defenders forced two turnovers during the first half of Saturday's preseason contest in Indianapolis.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Clayton Tune starts preseason game vs. Colts, scrambles for touchdown

The Cardinals gave backup quarterback Clayton Tune the start their preseason game at the Colts, and he scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practices with the Colts...

Tyler Drake

What did we learn from the Arizona Cardinals’ joint practices in Indiana?

A look at some of the biggest takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals' joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch high fives Colts CB Kenny Moore II...

Kevin Zimmerman

ESPN’s Mike Clay gives Cardinals’ roster poor ranks, just as he did in 2023

ESPN's Mike Clay has the Arizona Cardinals' roster as the 31st-best in the NFL despite the offseason of optimism.

3 days ago

Cardinals will release veteran OL Dennis Daley