TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson didn’t shy away from it on Monday. In the first NFL preseason game of his career, the running back had a timid turnout.

But a week, two joint practices and nine carries against the Indianapolis Colts later, things are clicking more for Benson.

Picking up 43 yards on those nine attempts, Benson looked much more at home in an NFL backfield.

An early 19-yard scamper — that could have been much more — played a big part in that. So did a 20-yard gain deep in Colts territory, though it was negated due to a holding call.

“After that first one, I was like, ‘OK, I can hang with the big guys,'” Benson said Monday. “It was pretty cool having those runs, but I gotta finish those runs and show the speed that I have.”

“Every time we practice, it’s starting to slow down for me more and more every single day,” the rookie added. “Those guys in the running backs room, they continue to be on me and continue to motivate me every single day. Without those guys, I’d probably have a hard time. But those guys in that room, that’s an elite group.”

Getting more and more reps are huge toward Benson’s continued development ahead of the regular season.

They’ll likely also play a big role in how the pecking order within the running backs room shakes out behind starter James Conner.

Trey Benson’s extra work with Marvin Harrison Jr.

Playing time and input within the RBs room haven’t been the only influences impacting Benson’s continued growth at the NFL level

The time Benson got in with fellow rookie and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has also left an impression on the running back, especially when it comes to being on time.

“When I first got here with him, he was just all about work. I’m all about work, too, so I was like, ‘I’m going to be around him a little bit more,'” Benson said. Once minicamp was over, we put in overtime and went to L.A. We even put in overtime in here. We used to get up at 7 a.m. — I came a little late sometimes (7:15 a.m.) and he would get on me. … He puts me to a level I never thought I had.”

“He’s a different dude. He’s about his business,” the running back added. “And that’s how I want to be. You got to be around people that are about their business because you’ll adapt to that and you’ll be about your business, too.”

