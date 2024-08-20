Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Infielder Luis Guillorme signed by Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander optioned

Aug 20, 2024, 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:24 pm

Angels infielder Luis Guillorme...

Luis Guillorme #15 of the Los Angeles Angels throws to first base after forcing out Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies at second base to complete a double play during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 01, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Utility infielder Luis Guillorme signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday as the team optioned Blaze Alexander back to the minors after a three-game run with the team.

Arizona designated right-hander Gavin Hollowell for assignment to make room for Guillorme on the 40-man roster.

Alexander spent all of July and the first two weeks of August in Triple-A after starting the season with the D-backs. In eight at-bats since being recalled last week, he didn’t record a hit but had two walks and four strikeouts. Alexander is batting .247 for the season.

Guillorme has played for the Atlanta Braves (nine games) and Los Angeles Angels (50 games) this year and was designated for assignment by the latter club on Friday.

He has played primarily at second base this year but also has reps at third and shortstop.

RELATED STORIES

The 29-year-old slashed .231/.302/.298 in his run with the Angels, with five doubles, a triple and three RBIs in 117 plate appearances.

Guillorme played for the New York Mets from 2018-23 before facing more career instability this season.

For his career of 393 games, he is batting .254/.336/.327.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Haboob Blog

Who is Him? Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy are in a Diamondbacks Him-off

Joc Pederson says he's Him. Arizona Diamondbacks teammate Jake McCarthy caused controversy by suggesting otherwise.

4 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

ESPN: Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, Christian Walker among MLB’s underrated players

D-backs fans have called Ketel Marte and Christian Walker underrated for years, and ESPN's Bradford Doolittle dove into the proof.

9 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres...

Arizona Sports

Where are the Diamondbacks in the NL West and Wild Card standings?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are chasing the Dodgers atop the NL West and competing in the NL Wild Card.

18 hours ago

Adrian Del Castillo...

Alex Weiner

Miami native Adrian Del Castillo hits grand slam in front of family, Diamondbacks defeat Marlins

D-backs catcher Adrian Del Castillo treated a sizable fan section in his hometown of Miami with a show, hitting a grand slam at the Marlins.

22 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ injured list tracker: Ketel Marte goes down after several comeback attempts

Injuries have played a pivotal role this season for the Diamondbacks to slow their momentum from last year, and they will continue to do so.

1 day ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte placed on 10-day injured list, Pavin Smith recalled from Reno

The D-backs placed second baseman Ketel Marte on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and recalled Pavin Smith from Triple-A.

1 day ago

Infielder Luis Guillorme signed by Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander optioned