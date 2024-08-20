Utility infielder Luis Guillorme signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday as the team optioned Blaze Alexander back to the minors after a three-game run with the team.

Arizona designated right-hander Gavin Hollowell for assignment to make room for Guillorme on the 40-man roster.

Alexander spent all of July and the first two weeks of August in Triple-A after starting the season with the D-backs. In eight at-bats since being recalled last week, he didn’t record a hit but had two walks and four strikeouts. Alexander is batting .247 for the season.

Guillorme has played for the Atlanta Braves (nine games) and Los Angeles Angels (50 games) this year and was designated for assignment by the latter club on Friday.

He has played primarily at second base this year but also has reps at third and shortstop.

The 29-year-old slashed .231/.302/.298 in his run with the Angels, with five doubles, a triple and three RBIs in 117 plate appearances.

Guillorme played for the New York Mets from 2018-23 before facing more career instability this season.

For his career of 393 games, he is batting .254/.336/.327.

