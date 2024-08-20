Close
2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four generates millions for Arizona’s economy

Aug 20, 2024, 3:52 PM

A general view of the Final Four logo on the court during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Connecticut Huskies at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four that was hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 6 and April 8 generated $429 million in economic impact, according to a study by Arizona State University’s Seidman Research Institute.

The study also found that the Final Four earned $256.9 million for Arizona’s gross domestic product.

“I commend the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee and its stakeholders for delivering this windfall to Arizona,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a press release. “Mega sporting events are crucial for driving our state’s tourism sector. Basketball is the world’s game, and during the 2024 Men’s Final Four, the world’s eyes were proudly on Arizona. It not only generated revenue, it also served as a powerful advertisement for our great state.”

The Final Four saw the UConn Huskies win their second consecutive national championship over Purdue.

Attendance and viewership of Phoenix’s 2024 Final Four

RELATED STORIES

The Final Four games received a total of 40.3 million viewers, according to the study.

The three games drew a combined 149,143 fans to State Farm Stadium while the national championship game between UConn and Purdue drew 74,423 fans, the third-highest attendance in the game’s history.

The festivities during the weekend, such as the three-day NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hance Park in Phoenix, saw 67,451 people attend the event while the Final Four Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention Center had 52,283 people attend it, according to the study.

“Hosting the Men’s Final Four was a tremendous slam dunk for Phoenix, as we proudly welcomed the third-highest-attended event in its history,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in the release.

“The influx of visitors significantly boosted our local economy, benefiting businesses, cultural institutions and hotels across the city. I am extremely grateful to our dedicated Local Organizing Committee and the city of Phoenix staff for their outstanding efforts in showcasing our growing, glowing city and ensuring the event’s success from start to finish.”

