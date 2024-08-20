Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals sign UFL Special Teams Player of the Year Chris Garrett, DL T.J. Carter

Aug 20, 2024, 2:49 PM

Chris Garrett...

Chris Garrett #48 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on in the bench area during an NFL preseason gameagainst the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on August 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals signed 2024 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year Chris Garrett and defensive lineman T.J. Carter, the team announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Cardinals released long snapper Joe Shimko, who was the backup to veteran Aaron Brewer.

Garrett blocked two punts, forced two fumbles and tallied 22 tackles with one sack this past season in the UFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The Los Angeles Rams selected the linebacker in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Concordia University St. Paul, where he set the NCAA Division II record for career forced fumbles with 15.

He was selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl before the event was canceled in 2021.

Garrett, who is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, played one game for the Rams during his rookie year. He received four defensive snaps and six on special teams. He has since spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals sign T.J. Carter

Carter returns to Arizona after having signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in 2020. He was cut in July after the draft and has since spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Rams.

With the Rams, Carter has made his lone two regular season appearances, playing five defensive snaps and five special teams snaps in 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman played 50 games at Kentucky, racking up 26 tackles with 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in his senior year.

Carter most recently played for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL this spring.

Both Garrett and Carter worked out for the Cardinals on Monday, along with defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu.

The Cardinals have one more preseason game before Week 1, taking on the Broncos in Denver on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Roster cutdown day is on Aug. 27 when teams must pick 53 players for the active roster.

