Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Beachum: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has ‘taken the bull by the horns’

Aug 20, 2024, 6:50 PM | Updated: 8:20 pm

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Not that long ago, Arizona Cardinals veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum made waves for his comments surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray.

As he told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo in March of last year, in order for Murray to be great, he had “to be a man and grow up.”

Just over a year later, Beachum is seeing much more from Arizona’s franchise signal caller.

“As it pertains to him continuing to mature as a quarterback, I think that is accurate. He’s continuing to mature and he’s continuing to be what we all know he can be in this particular system and for this particular franchise,” Beachum told Arizona Sports’ Cardinals Corner podcast on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

“You can tell there’s a certain level of swag that’s starting to come back into his game and there’s a level of intimacy in the system that you want to see from your quarterback,” the veteran lineman added. “I would say he’s taken the bull by the horns and really has found a way to entrench himself in this offense and understand this offense in an intimate manner. I think that bodes well for us as a team.”

Beachum is far from the only one seeing a change in Murray’s approach.

This offseason was a big one for Murray, who was not only fully healthy, but also taking it upon himself to grow closer with his teammates.

Footing the bill for an offseason trip to Los Angeles, Murray and 12 offensive playmakers got that much closer through on-the-field work and the camaraderie that came off of it. It’s exactly the example many following the team needed to see out of Arizona’s franchise signal caller ahead of Year 6.

So, what’s changed?

Yes, Murray is a year older and isn’t that far removed from battling his way back from a torn ACL in 2022 and the extensive recovery that followed. Those factors alone can give someone a new scope on life.

But there’s also the fact that he’s much more aligned with the philosophy and overall approach the new regime has implemented since head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort came to town. He said so himself during training camp, acknowledging he’s on the “same page” as the franchise’s decisionmakers.

Those factors along with Murray’s added comfortability within the offense and the weapons around him played big roles in getting the QB to where he is today.

“I think this system is allowing him to thrive and do the things that he does very, very well and being able to put that on display,” Beachum said on his QB. “I think the organization has done a really good job surrounding him with pieces — (Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., James Conner, Trey Benson, Greg Dortch).

“You got an offensive line that’s done a superb job keeping him upright. Now, we gotta do that consistently throughout the year, especially with the way in which we’ve been running the ball and ran the ball last year and being able to take some of those good things into this year.”

Remember, a lot can change in a year, especially when players and the front office are in lockstep.

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch high fives Colts CB Kenny Moore II during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Daniel Arias makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts wrap up Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Cameron Thomas runs through drills...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Cameron Thomas playing ‘fast and free’ in 2nd year of new regime

Entering Year 2 under the new Cardinals regime, Cameron Thomas is feeling much more like an NFL veteran and less like a rookie.

1 day ago

Cardinals RB Trey Benson runs against the Saints...

Tyler Drake

Extra reps, working with Marv upping Trey Benson’s game

Cardinals rookie Trey Benson is getting more and more comfortable at the NFL thanks to reps and his relationship with Marvin Harrison Jr.

1 day ago

Trey Benson runs the rock against the Colts...

Tyler Drake

Trey Benson among few bright spots in Cardinals’ sloppy loss to Colts

Cardinals rookie running back Trey Benson was among the few positives in Arizona's otherwise sloppy showing against the Colts.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practices with the Colts...

Tyler Drake

What did we learn from the Arizona Cardinals’ joint practices in Indiana?

A look at some of the biggest takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals' joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

4 days ago

Starling Thomas V stretches in the rain...

Tyler Drake

Drenched: Rain takes center stage as Cardinals wrap joint practices with Colts

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts were met with some heavy rain throughout Day 2 of joint practices on Thursday.

5 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona Cardinals 2024 (highly scientific) season prediction from 3-year-old junior reporter

It's that time of year again! In this week's special edition of Cardinals Corner, Arizona Sports Jr. reporter Brady Kae returns to give her prediction for the Arizona Cardinals season ahead. With a healthy Kyler Murray and the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr., but was it enough to sway her toward a better record?

5 days ago

Beachum: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has ‘taken the bull by the horns’