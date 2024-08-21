The Arizona Cardinals have extended starting center Hjalte Froholdt for two more seasons before his 2024 contract year begins, the team announced.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the deal worth $12 million and $8 million guaranteed keeps Froholdt under center with Arizona through the 2026 season.

Froholdt joined Arizona in 2023 as a relative unknown.

He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2019 with the New England Patriots, where current Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was director of college scouting. Froholdt played eight games with New England but was waived and picked up by the Houston Texans in 2020 before being cut again and landing with the Cleveland Browns in October 2021.

There, current Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who worked as the Browns’ tight ends and quarterbacks coach, became familiar with the offensive lineman.

Froholdt played guard and center over 23 games in 2021-22 with Cleveland before signing with Arizona last season as a free agent. It was Petzing’s and Ossenfort’s first season with the Cardinals.

After winning the center job, Froholdt was reliable and consistent in 1,123 total snaps over 17 games — he was on the field for 100% of the snaps in all but one game.

Pro Football Focus tagged Froholdt with three sacks and four quarterback hits allowed to go with eight penalties on the season.

Froholdt is set to make $2.5 million in the final year of his current contract.

