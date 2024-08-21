Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Center Hjalte Froholdt earns contract extension from Cardinals

Aug 21, 2024, 8:17 AM | Updated: 8:19 am

Hjalte Froholdt and Matt Prater celebrate...

Matt Prater #5 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with Hjalte Froholdt #72 after kicking the game winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

The Arizona Cardinals have extended starting center Hjalte Froholdt for two more seasons before his 2024 contract year begins, the team announced.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the deal worth $12 million and $8 million guaranteed keeps Froholdt under center with Arizona through the 2026 season.

Froholdt joined Arizona in 2023 as a relative unknown.

He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2019 with the New England Patriots, where current Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was director of college scouting. Froholdt played eight games with New England but was waived and picked up by the Houston Texans in 2020 before being cut again and landing with the Cleveland Browns in October 2021.

RELATED STORIES

There, current Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who worked as the Browns’ tight ends and quarterbacks coach, became familiar with the offensive lineman.

Froholdt played guard and center over 23 games in 2021-22 with Cleveland before signing with Arizona last season as a free agent. It was Petzing’s and Ossenfort’s first season with the Cardinals.

After winning the center job, Froholdt was reliable and consistent in 1,123 total snaps over 17 games — he was on the field for 100% of the snaps in all but one game.

Pro Football Focus tagged Froholdt with three sacks and four quarterback hits allowed to go with eight penalties on the season.

Froholdt is set to make $2.5 million in the final year of his current contract.

Arizona Cardinals

Markus Golden #44 of the Arizona Cardinals...

Kevin Zimmerman

Former Cardinals pass rusher Markus Golden announces NFL retirement

Markus Golden, who spent two different stints with the Arizona Cardinals over a nine-year career, announced that he's retiring from the NFL.

38 minutes ago

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix...

Kevin Zimmerman

Bo Nix named Broncos starting quarterback before preseason finale vs. Cardinals

The Denver Broncos have a starting quarterback. Sean Payton announced on Wednesday that rookie Bo Nix will be the No. 1 guy this fall.

2 hours ago

Sage Surratt #15 of the Detroit Lions...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals sign TE Sage Surratt, release WR Daniel Arias

The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed tight end Sage Surratt and released wide receiver Daniel Arias on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass to James Conner during training camp...

Tyler Drake

Beachum: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has ‘taken the bull by the horns’

Arizona Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum believes QB Kyler Murray is taking the necessary steps as a leader and NFL signal caller.

20 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Checking in with Arizona Cardinals veteran Kelvin Beachum

It's a special Cardinals Corner exclusive with Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum stopping by the show this week! Back from Indianapolis, Beachum dives into the growth he's seeing out of quarterback Kyler Murray, what makes Darius Robinson so special, the progress of OL Jon Gaines II, his charitable efforts and the benefit joint practices bring the team.

21 hours ago

Chris Garrett...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals sign UFL Special Teams Player of the Year Chris Garrett, DL T.J. Carter

The Arizona Cardinals signed defensive lineman T.J. Carter and UFL Special Teams Player of the Year Chris Garrett.

1 day ago

Center Hjalte Froholdt earns contract extension from Cardinals