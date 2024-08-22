Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Gurriel drives in four runs, leads Diamondbacks to win over Marlins

Aug 21, 2024, 7:37 PM

diamondbacks beat marlins...

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hits a RBI double to score three runs during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, pinch-hit three-run double in the seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 10-8 on Wednesday night.

Jake Mc Carthy and Geraldo Perdomo homered for the Diamondbacks, who swept the three-game series and are a major league best 31-13 since July 1.

Down 6-3, Arizona scored four against relievers Jesús Tinoco and Andrew Nardi (3-2). Josh Bell’s RBI single made it 6-4 before Gurriel cleared the bases with a drive to the wall in center field.

RELATED STORIES

Perdomo’s solo blast in the eighth increased the lead. Jose Herrera then hit a run-scoring triple in the ninth and scored on Gurriel’s RBI single.

Dylan Floro (5-3) got the last out in the sixth for the win and Kevin Ginkel followed with a perfect seventh. Joe Mantiply allowed Vidal Brujan’s one-out RBI double in the eighth to get Miami to 8-7.

Justin Martinez relieved Mantiply and struck out Xavier Edwards and retired Jake Burger on a groundout to end the inning.

Miami loaded the bases against Martinez in the ninth after Jesús Sánchez hit a leadoff double, Derek Hill singled and Otto López walked. Sánchez scored on a wild pitch before Martinez struck out Kyle Stowers and David Hensley for his fifth save.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales after he argued the called third strike on Edwards in the eighth.

Burger hit his 25th homer and 15th since the All-Star break for the Marlins, who have lost six of seven and dropped to an NL-worst 46-81.

The Marlins erased a 3-2 deficit with a four-run fourth against Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery. López hit a tying RBI double and scored on Cristian Pache’s two-run blast. Edwards added an RBI triple.

Montgomery gave up six runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

McCarthy connected off Marlins starter Roddery Muñoz with a two-run shot in the third that gave Arizona the lead.

Muñoz was lifted after allowing three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out three.

Burger’s two-run blast in the first put the Marlins ahead 2-1. He drove Montgomery’s first pitch over the wall in left-center for Miami’s first lead of the series.

The Diamondbacks got on the board when Pavin Smith hit a sacrifice fly to deep center in the first.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen...

Arizona Sports

Asst. GM Fitzgerald: Zac Gallen’s stubbornness a cause for recent struggles

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen hasn't been the same pitcher since last August, and D-backs assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald weighs in.

4 hours ago

Adrian Del Castillo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Adrian Del Castillo enjoying the wave of MLB introduction

Monday was a special day for Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo, who is staying level-headed through an exciting MLB intro.

15 hours ago

Alek Thomas...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas heads back to injured list with oblique issue

Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas landed on the injured list a week after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno.

1 day ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll continues turning power numbers around with home run vs. Marlins

Corbin Carroll homered again on Tuesday, hitting his fifth home run in 10 games to help the D-backs defeat the Marlins.

1 day ago

Angels infielder Luis Guillorme...

Arizona Sports

Infielder Luis Guillorme signed by Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander optioned

Infielder Luis Guillorme has agreed to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Haboob Blog

Who is Him? Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy are in a Diamondbacks Him-off

Joc Pederson says he's Him. Arizona Diamondbacks teammate Jake McCarthy caused controversy by suggesting otherwise.

1 day ago

Gurriel drives in four runs, leads Diamondbacks to win over Marlins