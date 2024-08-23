Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals rookie Darius Robinson undergoing imaging for undisclosed injury

Aug 22, 2024, 5:26 PM

Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson...

Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson will have imaging done for an injury suffered Thursday, according to CardsWire’s Howard Balzer.

Balzer adds the imaging is scheduled for Friday.

Robinson, the 27th overall pick in the 2024 draft, blew up as a fifth-year senior in 2023 at Missouri. Developed as an interior lineman, he moved to the outside in his final year and posted 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, jolting his NFL Draft profile.

By mid-August, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said the first-round pick “1000%” had a chance to earn a starting role.

“The sky’s the limit for the kid, man,” Arizona defensive lineman L.J. Collier told reporters Wednesday. “I feel like the kid’s going to ball this year. Arguably might be defensive rookie of the year if he stays on the track that I think he’s going to be on.

“The dude’s a freak man. The get-off, the way he plays the run, just his pass-rush, man. The kid’s just a baller.”

What does the Arizona Cardinals’ D-line depth look like with Darius Robinson injured?

RELATED STORIES

The Cardinals’ official depth chart has listed three veterans as the starting defensive linemen: Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, two free-agent additions at defensive tackle, along with returnee Roy Lopez at nose tackle.

Jones posted 49 tackles, 4.5 sacks last season with the Chicago Bears, while Nichols tallied 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks with the Las Vegas Raiders. Both have a strong history of availability and were signed to multi-year deals to bolster arguably last season’s worst position group.

Robinson, Collier and second-year pro Dante Stills have been listed as second-team players but are expected to have roles within the D-line rotation.

Stills, a 2023 sixth-round pick, showed flashes with 3.5 sacks and 47 tackles last season as a rookie. Collier injured himself in the first game last year and didn’t play another snap but has 45 games of experience with the Seattle Seahawks in the four seasons before that.

But Robinson slotted in as the defensive line’s X-factor thanks to his ability to line up across a majority of the line.

“I think it creates a different look for the offense because they don’t know where we’re going to be coming from,” Robinson said earlier this month. “Also for me, I’m a big technician so I like rushing inside, because I can do my quicker rushes. If I’m outside, I can do more of my power rushes. … I love playing up and down the line.

“It’s really just based off our personnel group, so that’s why I’m just learning each position and all the different things you can do at the position so that wherever coach wants to line me up at, I’ll be able to go out there, line up and be able to play.”

Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride looks on during Arizona Cardinals training camp...

Tyler Drake

Career year loading? Why 2024 could be Cardinals TE Trey McBride’s best yet

There are three big reasons why Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride could be in store for a career year.

4 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune...

Kevin Zimmerman

Report: Clayton Tune to start Cardinals’ preseason finale vs. Broncos

Clayton Tune will start over Desmond Ridder in the Arizona Cardinals' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos.

15 hours ago

Kyler Murray and Hjalte Froholdt run out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

Why is Hjalte Froholdt’s contract extension significant for the Cardinals?

The Arizona Cardinals locked up their center of the future on Wednesday, agreeing on a two-year contract extension with Hjalte Froholdt.

1 day ago

Markus Golden #44 of the Arizona Cardinals...

Kevin Zimmerman

Former Cardinals pass rusher Markus Golden announces NFL retirement

Markus Golden, who spent two different stints with the Arizona Cardinals over a nine-year career, announced that he's retiring from the NFL.

1 day ago

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix...

Kevin Zimmerman

Bo Nix named Broncos starting quarterback before preseason finale vs. Cardinals

The Denver Broncos have a starting quarterback. Sean Payton announced on Wednesday that rookie Bo Nix will be the No. 1 guy this fall.

1 day ago

Sage Surratt #15 of the Detroit Lions...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals sign TE Sage Surratt, release WR Daniel Arias

The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed tight end Sage Surratt and released wide receiver Daniel Arias on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Report: Cardinals rookie Darius Robinson undergoing imaging for undisclosed injury