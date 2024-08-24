Who are the must-watch newcomers to Arizona State football?

Arizona State football has newfound talent and improved depth for Kenny Dillingham’s second season as head coach with only five scholarship players remaining from before he took over.

Dillingham has replenished the coffers with his kinds of players, bringing in a 2024 transfer class rated by 247 Sports as 30th in the nation and fourth in the Big 12. The 2023 transfer class was even better, ranking 17th nationally.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt represents that in his own way as a transfer from Michigan State, but the supporting cast around the quarterback is where the optimism should creep in for Sun Devil fans.

The coaching staff made a concerted effort to surround Leavitt with talent at all skill positions, and it has paid early dividends in the short and long terms.

For example, Elijhah Badger and Jalin Conyers were replaced with transfers Malik McClain and Chamon Metayer, and ASU’s three highest-rated commits in the 2025 class are all wide receivers.

A look at which new faces you should be watching closest throughout the season in Tempe:

Malik McClain, WR

Dillingham helped recruit McClain to his first college, Florida State, when the receiver was ranked as a top-300 overall prospect in the class of 2021.

McClain received limited touches in two seasons at FSU despite suiting up in all 25 games, leading him to transfer to Penn State for his junior season. Dillingham had moved on in favor of the Oregon offensive coordinator job between McClain’s two FSU seasons.

He was a spring portal addition for the Sun Devils after spring camp, a period which Dillingham said the program didn’t have high hopes for.

“To be honest, we got lucky,” Dillingham said. “There were guys that weren’t highly sought after … we got to dig into their past and learn about them … and everything that was said about them was not accurate.

“They probably changed. They probably were that person that (was) described, and they probably made that change in their life given this next chance. So we got lucky.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound McClain has popped at nearly every practice session, opening up new dimensions for the Arizona State passing game with his big frame and reliable hands.

The 39 catches and 467 yards over three years doesn’t feel representative of the weapon McClain can be for the ASU offense. But the 12 yards per catch career average checks out, as many of the plays he has made in practice are those possession receptions about 10-15 yards downfield to keep the offense on schedule.

Expect him to start alongside Jordyn Tyson and Melquan Stovall.

Chamon Metayer, TE

Metayer is another spring portal addition, committing days before the ASU spring game. He had transferred from Cincinnati to Colorado in December but re-entered the portal in April.

He’s coming off a breakout third season at Cincinnati, tallying double-digit receiving yards in six of his last eight games with two touchdowns in the season finale.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end comes from an athletic background, having played high school basketball at a high level in Florida. A top-10 forward in the competitive state, he averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds in his senior-year playoffs.

Metayer, who is likely to start for ASU, could be next in a long line of productive basketball players who become reliable tight ends on the gridiron.

Keyshaun Elliott, LB

Coming off a productive season as New Mexico State’s leading tackler with 111, which ranked top-30 in the nation, Dillingham listed Elliott among defenders who have been vocal leaders.

That leadership earned Elliott the confidence of his teammates to be voted onto the 12-man Tillman Leadership Council. Elliott and Leavitt were the only two newcomers to be named to the council.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Elliott has stood out in pass coverage during practice, as he has grabbed an interception or two and batted multiple balls.

His ability to read the quarterback could tie back to his days as a high school quarterback, when he also punted in addition to his linebacker duties.

With the NCAA set to debut coach-to-player communication featuring “green dots” this season, Elliott is in position to be one of the quarterbacks of the defense, although Dillingham noted on the final day of fall camp the pecking order of defensive leaders needs to be sorted out.

Cole Martin, CB

The nickel corner arrived back in the Valley as maybe the best long-term pickup, given his high production for a strong program at Oregon as a true freshman.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Martin played in all 14 games in 2023 for the Ducks. He had his best game of the season in the Valley against ASU on Nov. 18, totaling a season-high five tackles along with his only interception and pass defensed on the year.

His personality has been infectious throughout the program since arriving, getting Dillingham to return some love earlier in the fall.

Cole Martin (@colemartin21) had to take a second to shout out @KennyDillingham 😂 Martin: "The man! The man!" Dillingham: "Are you talking about yourself?"@DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/qNSS36jB4J — Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) August 6, 2024

The former Chandler Basha High star also played at Chandler Hamilton and was a top-five Arizona prospect in 2023, per 247 Sports. He was in the site’s top 250 for all prospects.