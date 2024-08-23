Close
Netflix teases docuseries on men’s basketball at Paris Olympics premiering in 2025

Aug 23, 2024, 11:43 AM | Updated: 11:43 am

LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama jerseys were among those teased by Netflix ahead of the release ...

LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama jerseys were among those teased by Netflix ahead of the release of a docuseries called "Olympic Men's Basketball." (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Netflix on Friday teased a docuseries covering men’s basketball at the Paris Olympics, showing jerseys of five of the biggest stars from the tournament.

The docuseries called “Olympic Men’s Basketball” is set to debut in 2025, the streaming service said.

Jerseys belonging to Team USA’s LeBron James, Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Germany’s Franz Wagner and France’s Victor Wembanyama are shown in the teaser.

“Olympic Men’s Basketball” will give all access to the sport’s promising hopefuls and medal contenders from across the world as they first battle to qualify for Paris 2024 before setting their sights on the Olympic podium. Through a generation of legends, the six-episode series will also explore what has led the game to become such a global, competitive phenomenon. (International Olympic Committee announcement)

The IOC aims to bring the stories of athletes and heat of competition to a wide audience with this and two other docuseries.

The other docuseries are centered around gymnastics and track, each focused on American stars who collected medals.

“Simone Biles: Rising” premiered in July with two episodes on the all-time great gymnast. Part 2 of the docuseries is expected to release on Oct. 25.

“Sprint” focuses on Americans Noah Lyle and Sha’Carri Richardson, as well as Jamaican star Shericka Jackson. Season 2, which focuses on the Paris games, is scheduled for a Nov. 13 release.

