Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Luis Guillorme laid out Superman-style in the four-hole to snag what looked to be a clear base hit on Saturday at the Boston Red Sox.

Guillorme spun onto his back side in shallow right field to fire a one-hopper to first base with just enough power to beat Masataka Yoshida running up the line.

ABSOLUTELY 𝐔𝐍𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 FROM LUIS GUILLORME!!! pic.twitter.com/eHJP7082tt — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 24, 2024

The veteran infielder let out a big smile as the D-backs threw the ball around the horn. Relief pitcher Ryan Thompson was understandably fired up.

The web gem started a scoreless seventh inning for Thompson, who entered with a 4-0 lead after Zac Gallen went six scoreless frames. The D-backs won the game 4-1.

Guillorme signed with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday after the club placed Ketel Marte on the 10-day injured list with an ankle sprain. Guillorme joined the team as a steady defensive infield option at multiple spots and a veteran having played seven seasons.

The 29-year-old picked up his first hit with the team on Friday, a double off the Green Monster in a 12-2 win, but the standout defensive play works as a loud introduction to the fanbase.

“He’s flying, he’s doing the Superman!” Gerry is the ultimate hype man. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1fqZ6k9piV — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 24, 2024

