Diamondbacks’ Luis Guillorme lays out for play of the year contender vs. Red Sox
Aug 24, 2024, 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Luis Guillorme laid out Superman-style in the four-hole to snag what looked to be a clear base hit on Saturday at the Boston Red Sox.
Guillorme spun onto his back side in shallow right field to fire a one-hopper to first base with just enough power to beat Masataka Yoshida running up the line.
ABSOLUTELY 𝐔𝐍𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 FROM LUIS GUILLORME!!! pic.twitter.com/eHJP7082tt
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 24, 2024
The veteran infielder let out a big smile as the D-backs threw the ball around the horn. Relief pitcher Ryan Thompson was understandably fired up.
The web gem started a scoreless seventh inning for Thompson, who entered with a 4-0 lead after Zac Gallen went six scoreless frames. The D-backs won the game 4-1.
Guillorme signed with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday after the club placed Ketel Marte on the 10-day injured list with an ankle sprain. Guillorme joined the team as a steady defensive infield option at multiple spots and a veteran having played seven seasons.
The 29-year-old picked up his first hit with the team on Friday, a double off the Green Monster in a 12-2 win, but the standout defensive play works as a loud introduction to the fanbase.
“He’s flying, he’s doing the Superman!”
Gerry is the ultimate hype man. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1fqZ6k9piV
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 24, 2024