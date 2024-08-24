Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Luis Guillorme lays out for play of the year contender vs. Red Sox

Aug 24, 2024, 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Arizona Diamondbacks' Luis Guillorme scores on a sacrifice fly by Corbin Carroll during the ninth i...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Luis Guillorme scores on a sacrifice fly by Corbin Carroll during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Luis Guillorme laid out Superman-style in the four-hole to snag what looked to be a clear base hit on Saturday at the Boston Red Sox.

Guillorme spun onto his back side in shallow right field to fire a one-hopper to first base with just enough power to beat Masataka Yoshida running up the line.

The veteran infielder let out a big smile as the D-backs threw the ball around the horn. Relief pitcher Ryan Thompson was understandably fired up.

RELATED STORIES

The web gem started a scoreless seventh inning for Thompson, who entered with a 4-0 lead after Zac Gallen went six scoreless frames. The D-backs won the game 4-1.

Guillorme signed with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday after the club placed Ketel Marte on the 10-day injured list with an ankle sprain. Guillorme joined the team as a steady defensive infield option at multiple spots and a veteran having played seven seasons.

The 29-year-old picked up his first hit with the team on Friday, a double off the Green Monster in a 12-2 win, but the standout defensive play works as a loud introduction to the fanbase.

Arizona Diamondbacks

D-backs vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo provides updates on Christian Walker, Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo feels that progression could come quickly for stars Christian Walker and Ketel Marte once fully cleared.

37 minutes ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Zac Gallen shuts out Red Sox through 6, Diamondbacks win series at Fenway Park

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen performed like an ace on Saturday, shutting out the Boston Red Sox through six innings in a win. 

3 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman...

Haboob Blog

Torey Lovullo’s batting practice decides Diamondbacks’ fantasy football draft

In the height of fantasy football draft season, the Arizona Diamondbacks found a unique way to determine their draft order.

13 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are chasing the Dodgers atop the NL West and competing in the NL Wild Card.

22 hours ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Arizona Sports

Report: Jordan Montgomery says agent Scott Boras ‘kind of butchered’ his free agency

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery was brutally honest about how he felt his free agency was handled by agent Scott Boras.

22 hours ago

Eugenio Suárez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez blasts grand slam over Green Monster in win vs. Red Sox

Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez clobbered a grand slam into the Green Monster seats against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks’ Luis Guillorme lays out for play of the year contender vs. Red Sox