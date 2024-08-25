Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll leads off with a single, hot hitting month rolls in Boston

Aug 25, 2024, 11:57 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll ready with bat in hand...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Miami Marlins during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 24, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Marlins defeated the Diamondbacks 3-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll led off with a single in Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox, extending an incredibly consistent month of hitting.

What was a long-lasting weakness early this season has been transformed into a strength, as Carroll has recorded at least one hit in 17 of 22 games this August. Four of such were two-hit performances and the power from his 2023 NL Rookie of the Year campaign has also returned with six homers and 10 total extra-base knocks.

He has scored 24 runs this month alone to reach 93 on the season, and only trails Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (99) in the National League ranks.

RELATED STORIES

Through 10 at-bats in Fenway Park, Carroll has three hits with two RBIs and one run scored. He led off all three games in the Boston series.

Starter Merrill Kelly made his third start since returning from the 90-day injured list and gave up two long balls in just four innings to see Arizona trailing 4-0. He surrendered seven hits and issued one walk on 65 pitches before coming back out for the fifth.

The D-backs registered three hits but gifted the Red Sox defense three double plays in their effort for a second straight series sweep.

Arizona’s fortune changed in the fifth frame as a walk granted to second baseman Luis Guillorme saw the first three batters load the bases with no outs. Carroll followed up a Geraldo Perdomo RBI ground out with a sacrifice fly to left field. Jake McCarthy, arguably the D-backs’ mid-season MVP, singled to complete a three-run inning.

Catch the rest of Diamondbacks-Red Sox by tuning to 98.7 FM or tapping into the Arizona Sports app.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks Eugenio Suarez pointing to sky after home run in Boston...

Payne Moses

Eugenio Suarez barrels deep home run, Diamondbacks pull off sweep at Red Sox

The Arizona Diamondbacks fell into a four-run hole early Sunday but rattled off consecutive three-run innings to take the series finale 7-5 and sweep the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

2 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are chasing the Dodgers atop the NL West and competing in the NL Wild Card.

18 hours ago

D-backs vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo provides updates on Christian Walker, Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo feels that progression could come quickly for stars Christian Walker and Ketel Marte once fully cleared.

20 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Zac Gallen shuts out Red Sox through 6, Diamondbacks win series at Fenway Park

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen performed like an ace on Saturday, shutting out the Boston Red Sox through six innings in a win. 

23 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Luis Guillorme scores on a sacrifice fly by Corbin Carroll during the ninth i...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Luis Guillorme lays out for play of the year contender vs. Red Sox

Diamondbacks infielder Luis Guillorme laid out to snag what looked to be a clear base hit on Saturday at the Boston Red Sox.

23 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman...

Haboob Blog

Torey Lovullo’s batting practice decides Diamondbacks’ fantasy football draft

In the height of fantasy football draft season, the Arizona Diamondbacks found a unique way to determine their draft order.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll leads off with a single, hot hitting month rolls in Boston