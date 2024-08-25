Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll led off with a single in Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox, extending an incredibly consistent month of hitting.

What was a long-lasting weakness early this season has been transformed into a strength, as Carroll has recorded at least one hit in 17 of 22 games this August. Four of such were two-hit performances and the power from his 2023 NL Rookie of the Year campaign has also returned with six homers and 10 total extra-base knocks.

He has scored 24 runs this month alone to reach 93 on the season, and only trails Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (99) in the National League ranks.

Through 10 at-bats in Fenway Park, Carroll has three hits with two RBIs and one run scored. He led off all three games in the Boston series.

Starter Merrill Kelly made his third start since returning from the 90-day injured list and gave up two long balls in just four innings to see Arizona trailing 4-0. He surrendered seven hits and issued one walk on 65 pitches before coming back out for the fifth.

The D-backs registered three hits but gifted the Red Sox defense three double plays in their effort for a second straight series sweep.

Arizona’s fortune changed in the fifth frame as a walk granted to second baseman Luis Guillorme saw the first three batters load the bases with no outs. Carroll followed up a Geraldo Perdomo RBI ground out with a sacrifice fly to left field. Jake McCarthy, arguably the D-backs’ mid-season MVP, singled to complete a three-run inning.

