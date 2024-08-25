Close
Cardinals’ Xavier Weaver, Cameron Thomas make final case for roster spot vs. Broncos

Aug 25, 2024, 4:35 PM

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals added another loss to their preseason record on Sunday, falling 38-12 to the Denver Broncos. As with every preseason game, the final score means very little in the grand scheme of things. That’s not to say the last exhibition of the year didn’t have some added weight for those still fighting for a roster spot ahead of Tuesday’s cutdown day.

Of those players entering the game looking for that one last resume builder was undrafted rookie wide receiver Xavier Weaver.

Weaver put together a strong training camp with a handful of highlights as a wide receiver and return man. He added one more to the tape in the first half of Sunday’s action.

The undrafted rookie provided a much-needed spark to a stagnant offense, pulling down a 43-yard pass from second-year pro Clayton Tune. He added a 13-yard snag three plays later.

Weaver’s actions on the drive put Arizona in great field position to put points on the board, but a Tony Jones Jr. fumble would end the series unceremoniously for the Cardinals.

When the dust settled on Sunday’s game, Weaver was atop the Cardinals leaderboard for receiving yards with 56. He caught two of four targets. On top of his offensive showing, Weaver registered four returns. He averaged eight yards per punt (two) and 27.5 yards per kick (two).

Entering the week, Weaver was on firmly on the roster bubble given the talent ahead of him.

But after Zay Jones was suspended for the first five games of the season, there’s even more of a chance Weaver can snag one of the remaining spots on the depth chart. His biggest competition heading into Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline include veteran Chris Moore and rookie Tejhaun Palmer.

Cameron Thomas stacking

Cameron Thomas ended a strong preseason on a high note behind his third sack in two weeks.

He added a tackle for loss and a pair of QB hits.

In an outside linebackers room filled with question marks, every highlight helps.

A lot like Weaver, the third-year pro entered the week fighting for one of the remaining roster spots in the room.

But were his past two games enough to stick around?

Arizona’s pass rush is expected to be led by Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck after projected starter BJ Ojulari went down with a reported torn ACL.

Behind them, rookie Xavier Thomas should get plenty of run following a strong training camp and preseason.

That leaves Thomas in a battle with Victor Dimukeje and Jesse Luketa for what could come down to two spots in the room.

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch high fives Colts CB Kenny Moore II during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Daniel Arias makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts wrap up Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

