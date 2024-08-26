Close
Desmond Ridder out of concussion protocol after hit in Cardinals’ loss to Broncos

Aug 26, 2024, 8:37 AM | Updated: 8:39 am

Desmond Ridder attempts a pass against the Broncos...

Desmond Ridder #19 of the Arizona Cardinals passes the ball against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter during preseason at Empower Field At Mile High on August 25, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Desmond Ridder exited concussion protocol by early Monday morning after taking a hit late in his team’s 38-12 preseason loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Monday the quarterback was OK after the team put Ridder into concussion protocol immediately after the game.

The quarterback left Sunday’s action with 4:15 left to play after getting hit by outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman. He immediately went to the sideline for further evaluation before heading to the locker room. Tillman was flagged for roughing the passer.

Cardinals rookie tackle Christian Jones also went down on the play.

Ridder had turned in his best showing as a Cardinal this preseason behind 111 yards on 10-of-16 passing before the game-ending hit. He added 25 yards on two rush attempts.

In place of Ridder was second-year pro Clayton Tune, who started the first half for Arizona before making way for Ridder.

Tune had a decent first two quarters of play, completing 12 of his 17 passes for 119 yards.

His only throw of the second half was one he’d like to have back, though.

Looking Andre Baccellia’s way deep in Denver territory, Tune instead found Broncos linebacker Levelle Bailey. The Bronco made the play and never looked back, returning the interception 94 yards for the touchdown.

How does the Desmond Ridder development impact 53-man roster cuts?

Even with the short-order pick-6 and better play from Ridder, Tune still leads his counterpart in the battle for QB2.

He’s put together more consistent outings and has shown off his improved timing and rhythm in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s offense.

And given the need for additional bodies elsewhere on the roster, keeping three quarterbacks just doesn’t seem to be in the cards (no pun intended). That leaves Ridder as the likely odd man out.

