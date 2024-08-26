Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State reveals new food, app and parking for Mountain America Stadium gamedays

Aug 26, 2024, 4:46 PM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Arizona State is putting its full force into improving the game day at Mountain America Stadium. First-year athletic director Graham Rossini said the day he officially took the job that fan experience was a priority.

 

The most mouth-watering change comes as signature concessions based on each home opponent:

“Our game day specials are inspired by the culinary traditions of the teams we face, offering dishes that reflect their hometown flavors,” Sodexo regional executive chef Leigh Mills said in a release. “Our diverse menu caters to all fans, offering indulgent classics alongside healthier, vegetarian-friendly options.”

New items such as Sonoran dogs, expanded vegan options and build-your-own burrito bowl stations were added to the seasonlong concessions. Value menu items will cost between $5 to $6.60.

Fans will have an easier time finding whatever food special or staple they’re looking for thanks to an improved game day app with a stadium map.

The university also sought to make attending games more affordable and family-friendly.

“We made it a priority to listen to what (the ASU community) loves about game day – what keeps them coming back – and also to hear their frustrations and areas where we could improve,” Rossini said in a release. “These conversations have been about truly listening and then taking action.”

Parking has been greatly improved with more spaces, new traffic flow designs, improved signage and prices that have been cut in half at all ASU structures.

ASU opens its season on Saturday by hosting Wyoming and serving elk bratwurst. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app.

Arizona State Football

Former Penn State wide receiver Malik McClain could play one of the biggest roles among the newcome...

Damon Allred

Who are the must-watch newcomers to Arizona State football?

Arizona State's football roster is littered with newfound talent and improved depth for Kenny Dillingham's second season as head coach.

2 days ago

Former Arizona State offensive coordinator Mike Norvell will lead his Florida State team into Aviva...

Haboob Blog

Florida State, Georgia Tech start college football season in Ireland with connections to Arizona State

Florida State and Georgia Tech, two teams with ties to Arizona State, are set to kick off the college football season in Ireland on Saturday.

2 days ago

Dan Hurley...

Associated Press

Big 12 presidents to discuss inviting UConn after school makes pitch

Big 12 presidents are scheduled to discuss inviting UConn to the conference after school officials made an in-person pitch to the league.

3 days ago

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt behind throwing (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Damon Allred

What did we learn about ASU football during fall? Plus a depth chart projection

Fall camp ended with a disappointing final practice for ASU on Wednesday as both sides of the football continued to form an identity.

5 days ago

QR code on an Oklahoma State NCAA college football helmet...

Associated Press

Here’s why Oklahoma State’s football helmets have a QR code on the back

Oklahoma State will wear QR codes on its helmets this season linking to the general team fund to increase the program's NIL funding.

6 days ago

Sam Leavitt, ASU QB...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Sam Leavitt named Arizona State starting quarterback

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys discuss Sam Leavitt being named Arizona State's starting quarterback.

7 days ago

Arizona State reveals new food, app and parking for Mountain America Stadium gamedays