TEMPE — Arizona State is putting its full force into improving the game day at Mountain America Stadium. First-year athletic director Graham Rossini said the day he officially took the job that fan experience was a priority.

It's officially game week 🔱 Sun Devil Athletics & @SodexoGroup are excited to announce a new signature item for each home game! First up, the Elk Bratwurst versus Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/knf6PKTDHQ — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) August 25, 2024

The most mouth-watering change comes as signature concessions based on each home opponent:

“Our game day specials are inspired by the culinary traditions of the teams we face, offering dishes that reflect their hometown flavors,” Sodexo regional executive chef Leigh Mills said in a release. “Our diverse menu caters to all fans, offering indulgent classics alongside healthier, vegetarian-friendly options.”

New items such as Sonoran dogs, expanded vegan options and build-your-own burrito bowl stations were added to the seasonlong concessions. Value menu items will cost between $5 to $6.60.

Fans will have an easier time finding whatever food special or staple they’re looking for thanks to an improved game day app with a stadium map.

The university also sought to make attending games more affordable and family-friendly.

“We made it a priority to listen to what (the ASU community) loves about game day – what keeps them coming back – and also to hear their frustrations and areas where we could improve,” Rossini said in a release. “These conversations have been about truly listening and then taking action.”

Parking has been greatly improved with more spaces, new traffic flow designs, improved signage and prices that have been cut in half at all ASU structures.

asu athletic director graham rossini today on efforts to improve the game day experience, from slashing parking rates in half to discounted tickets for tempe residents: pic.twitter.com/m8RUs5Lzmy — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) August 26, 2024

ASU opens its season on Saturday by hosting Wyoming and serving elk bratwurst. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app.