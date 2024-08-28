PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks fans are unlikely to see Christian Walker and Ketel Marte return during the current homestand, which includes a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Torey Lovullo said.

The possibility is higher the two sluggers will work their way back off the 10-day injured list next week, although Lovullo did not shut the door entirely on Sunday when rosters expand to 28 players for September.

The D-backs are three games back of the Dodgers for the National League West lead entering Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets. The Dodgers series spans from Friday-Monday (Labor Day). The club will hit the road for three games at the San Francisco Giants and another three at the Houston Astros to follow.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on next week being the likely target for Christian Walker and Ketel Marte’s return to the lineup. pic.twitter.com/bWZ7sT3jRb — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 28, 2024

“There’s no target date, they just got to check a couple boxes. We’re going to target something hopefully next week,” Lovullo said. “Where that is, we’re not exactly sure, but they’ve got to get through the next several days.

“They’re getting close, which is a very good sign.”

Walker has ramped up the intensity further at this point, but Lovullo put the two stars in the same bucket. They are clearly ahead in their progression than catcher Gabriel Moreno (adductor strain).

Marte — who Lovullo confirmed suffered a high-ankle sprain — has been hitting in the cage and throwing out to 120 feet. Walker (oblique strain) could play a game in continuation camp at Salt River Fields this weekend.

Moreno is jogging, putting in the defensive work he can and hitting soft toss.

Lovullo was specific in saying once these players return it is full throttle, not wanting to go one day on, one day off. In the thick of a pennant race, the D-backs have been plowing ahead without three key contributors. But getting their All-Star and Gold Glovers back gives them the best chance to keeping pushing the Dodgers.

“We need to make sure that (Marte) takes the right amount of time, so if it’s an extra day or two, we’re going to because we need him for the long haul,” Lovullo said. “We’re planning on playing our best baseball for the next month, through the month of September.”

Lovullo said Marte texted him, “Make sure the boys keep winning,” in the meantime.

Last time the Diamondbacks faced the Dodgers, Walker went off with five home runs in three games at Chavez Ravine. He also walked off the Dodgers at Chase Field earlier this year. Marte, meanwhile, was seen as the greatest MVP threat to L.A.’s Shohei Ohtani before the injury.

Diamondbacks building depth

D-backs assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye commented on the topic of depth and withstanding these three injuries on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke pregame Wednesday. Arizona won six straight games after Marte went on the IL before Tuesday’s 8-3 loss to New York to start the homestand. Trade acquisition Josh Bell has primarily filled in for Walker, rookie Adrian Del Castillo for Moreno and newly-signed Luis Guillorme for Marte in a platoon with Kevin Newman.

“The first three or four months, you’re really doing all you can to make sure you build up enough depth for this situation where you take on some injuries late in the year,” Sawdaye said. “Obviously you make some trades in July and at this point, there’s a lot of sitting back and watching the team we all spent a lot of time putting together. It’s a fun team. I think they’ve shown resiliency.”

