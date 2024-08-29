Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk reportedly agrees to extension, ending dispute with 49ers

Aug 29, 2024, 7:05 PM

Former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ended his contract dispute with the San Francisco ...

Former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ended his contract dispute with the San Francisco 49ers by reportedly agreeing to an extension on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk’s long contract dispute with San Francisco came to an end Thursday when the star receiver agreed on a four-year, $120 million contract extension to stay with the 49ers.

Two people familiar with the deal says the sides came to the agreement Thursday after the former Arizona State wide receiver missed his second straight practice despite being cleared by team doctors to participate. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

The former Sun Devil will get $76 million in guarantees, according to one of the people.

NFL Network first reported the agreement.

RELATED STORIES

Aiyuk had refused to practice all offseason as part of a contract “hold in” with the team, saying he had a back injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch said he was cleared by doctors before Wednesday’s practice but Aiyuk still didn’t join, risking possible fines.

Aiyuk had requested a trade earlier in the summer but no team that Aiyuk wanted to go to was willing to give the Niners what they wanted and pay Aiyuk the salary he sought.

But that was all settled when Aiyuk and the 49ers came to an agreement 11 days before the season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 9.

That leaves San Francisco with one remaining prominent hold out with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams still staying away from the team as he seeks a new deal.

Aiyuk had been set to play on the fifth-year option worth about $14.1 million this season but now becomes the latest receiver to cash in with a long-term deal.

Eleven receivers before Aiyuk had signed contracts worth at least $70 million already this offseason, with Justin Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million extension with Minnesota setting the top of the market. Aiyuk is the sixth receiver with an average annual contract of at least $30 million.

Aiyuk had been a key part of San Francisco’s offense last season as he formed a great connection with quarterback Brock Purdy. Aiyuk had 75 catches and a career-high 1,375 yards last season with seven touchdowns as he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

He put up those numbers on an offense that passed at the second-lowest rate in the NFL last season and had several other star playmakers such as Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

Aiyuk’s 12.8 average yards receiving per target were the highest mark for any player with at least 75 targets in a season since Jordy Nelson averaged 13.2 for Green Bay in 2011.

Purdy’s 120.5 passer rating when targeting Aiyuk ranks the best of any QB-pass catcher combination with at least 125 attempts over the past two seasons, according to Sportradar.

Aiyuk has 269 catches for 3,931 yards and 25 TDs in four seasons since being drafted 25th overall in 2020 but has taken off since Purdy became quarterback, with eight of his 11 100-yard receiving games in his career coming with Purdy as starter.

The Niners have done a good job rewarding their homegrown stars, handing out megadeals to Kittle, Fred Warner, Samuel, Nick Bosa and now Aiyuk since 2020.

But the past two proved particularly tough with Bosa not signing his deal until a few days before the opener last season.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo....

Kevin Zimmerman

Cam Skattebo wasn’t an NFL prospect last year. That’s changed, says ASU’s Kenny Dillingham

ASU football running back Cam Skattebo wasn't an NFL prospect in 2023. He is this coming year, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said.

2 hours ago

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo warming up (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Damon Allred

Arizona State football’s secondary and running backs leading the way into season

Depth of talent is the best indicator for where Arizona State is in its rebuild, and the secondary and running backs were the ones setting the curve this fall.

17 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How can Arizona State prove doubters wrong in 2024 season?

How can Arizona State prove doubters wrong in 2024 season?

17 hours ago

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini talked about an improved game day experience at Moun...

Damon Allred

AD Graham Rossini to survey tailgaters on Arizona State’s improved game day experience

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini has listened to fans' concerns and taken action early in his tenure that began just months ago.

18 hours ago

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State...

Anne-Marie Iemmolo

Here’s which ASU football players made preseason watch award watch lists

The Arizona State Sun Devils have several representatives on 2024 college football preseason watch lists, including running back Cam Skattebo.

21 hours ago

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt throwing to left (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Aaron Schmidt

Breaking down ASU football’s 2024 schedule: Easiest, toughest opponents

Arizona State football opens the season against Wyoming on Saturday, embarking in a season full of unfamiliarity as it transitions to the Big 12.

1 day ago

Former Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk reportedly agrees to extension, ending dispute with 49ers