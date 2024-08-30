Phoenix Mercury sign guard Celeste Taylor to 7-day contract

The Phoenix Mercury signed former Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor to another seven-day contract on Friday. Taylor was drafted 15th overall in this year’s WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever before being waived by the team on June 25.

On July 24, she signed her first of three seven-day contracts with the Mercury. Last Friday, Phoenix re-signed Taylor to her second contract. Taylor played seven games with the Mercury and averaged 2.7 points and 1.0 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.

After signing her second Mercury contract on Aug. 23., Taylor put up a career-high nine points and helped Phoenix defeat the Chicago Sky.

With Mercury guard Charisma Osborne (lower leg) and forward Rebecca Allen (hamstring) injured, Taylor has become a key reserve for Phoenix.

The 5-foot-11 guard recently signed a one-year contract with the Women’s National Basketball League team, the Sydney Flames. The WNBL season begins on Sept. 18.

The Mercury will play their next game against the Las Vegas Aces this Sunday at Footprint Center.