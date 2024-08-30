Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Phoenix Mercury sign guard Celeste Taylor to 7-day contract

Aug 30, 2024, 11:41 AM

Caitlin Clark drives by Mercury guard Celeste Taylor...

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Celeste Taylor (12) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Anne-Marie Iemmolo's Profile Picture

BY ANNE-MARIE IEMMOLO


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Mercury signed former Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor to another seven-day contract on Friday. Taylor was drafted 15th overall in this year’s WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever before being waived by the team on June 25.

On July 24, she signed her first of three seven-day contracts with the Mercury. Last Friday, Phoenix re-signed Taylor to her second contract. Taylor played seven games with the Mercury and averaged 2.7 points and 1.0 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.

RELATED STORIES

After signing her second Mercury contract on Aug. 23., Taylor put up a career-high nine points and helped Phoenix defeat the Chicago Sky.

With Mercury guard Charisma Osborne (lower leg) and forward Rebecca Allen (hamstring) injured, Taylor has become a key reserve for Phoenix.

The 5-foot-11 guard recently signed a one-year contract with the Women’s National Basketball League team, the Sydney Flames. The WNBL season begins on Sept. 18.

The Mercury will play their next game against the Las Vegas Aces this Sunday at Footprint Center.

Phoenix Mercury

AUGUST 16: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury look on from the bench d...

Associated Press

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner working for one more deep playoff run with Mercury

The combo of Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner are working for one more deep playoff run with the Phoenix Mercury.

3 days ago

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury...

Anne-Marie Iemmolo

Mercury’s Diana Taurasi moves to 4th spot on WNBA all-time assists list

Diana Taurasi now ranks fourth in the WNBA's all-time assists list following her performance during the Phoenix Mercury's game against the New York Liberty.

4 days ago

mercury liberty...

Associated Press

Mercury fall to Liberty after Breanna Stewart’s big day

The Phoenix Mercury fell to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night after Liberty's Breanna Stewart dropped 21points.

5 days ago

Monique Billings attempts a shot...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury sign forward Monique Billings through rest of season

The Phoenix Mercury signed forward Monique Billings through the remainder of the 2024 season, the team announced Sunday.

6 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Mercury’s Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi dominant in win over Dream

Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner combined for 40 points in a win over the Atlanta Dream.

8 days ago

Sug Sutton...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury trade Sug Sutton to Mystics for Klara Lundquist on deadline day

The Mercury traded guard Sug Sutton and a 2025 third-round pick to the Mystics for the rights to guard Klara Lundquist.

11 days ago

Phoenix Mercury sign guard Celeste Taylor to 7-day contract