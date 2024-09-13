Close
No. 20 Arizona outclassed by No. 14 Kansas State in 1st Big 12 test

Sep 13, 2024, 8:27 PM

Defensive back Genesis Smith #12 of the Arizona Wildcats goes over the top to try and stop quarterback Avery Johnson #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats from picking up a first down in the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on September 13, 2024 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

BY KELLAN OLSON


It turned out the early warning signs for No. 20 Arizona were valid reasons to be concerned, as it didn’t look like it was in the same tier of team as No. 14 Kansas State in a 31-7 loss.

While Arizona was an underdog by a touchdown, it was expected to compete at the top of the Big 12 alongside its opponent, as well as other teams like No. 13 Oklahoma State and No. 12 Utah. This game did not provide much confidence that first-year head coach Brent Brennan has his Wildcats ready to do that.

Arizona’s lack of discipline was a huge problem, committing nine penalties for 74 yards. A 14-7 halftime deficit felt like it could have been a lot worse, and that seven-point advantage getting tripled by Kansas State to 28-7 through three quarters pretty much cemented the game’s fate.

Missed opportunities in the first half defined the offense’s day. Quarterback Noah Fifita on a third down in the early second quarter had star wideout Tetairoa McMillan in the slot running a route with multiple options. But an unexpected misunderstanding for the duo praised for its chemistry led to an incompletion instead of what could have been a long gain McMillan could have turned into a touchdown.

On the next play, a poor punt by filling-in kicker Tyler Loop aided Kansas State’s Dylan Edwards, who ran it back 71 yards for a touchdown. It was very well a two-touchdown swing in just two plays.

The next drive saw Fifita have an open receiver in the slot breaking for the endzone but his slightly late read plus the ball sailing a bit gave Kansas State defensive back Keenan Garber enough time to break on it for an interception.

Stylistically, the matchup was an Arizona squad going primarily through the air against a fearsome Kansas State rushing attack, and it wasn’t close which strength was, erm, stronger. Kansas State was +179 in rushing yards while Arizona was +112 in passing yards, thanks largely to the fourth quarter. Kansas State averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

McMillan was back to being a large factor in the game after a perplexing two-catch outing the previous week. He grabbed 11 passes for 138 yards, the only successful element of Arizona’s offense.

Arizona will take a week off before playing again on the road, this time against the Utah Utes on Sept. 28.

