Turnover struggles plague Phoenix Mercury in 19-point loss

Sep 13, 2024, 11:28 PM | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 1:58 pm

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, dribbles past Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner,...

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, dribbles past Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Monday, July 1, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Anne-Marie Iemmolo

BY ANNE-MARIE IEMMOLO




The Phoenix Mercury’s offensive struggles prevailed during the team’s loss on Friday against the Connecticut Sun, 88-69.

In their second-to-last possession of the third quarter, the Mercury turned the ball over on their third shot-clock violation of the game. Phoenix scored just six points during the quarter, making it one of their worst this season.

“We haven’t played very well. I don’t think we are hiding from that,” Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts said.

After the first quarter, the Mercury trailed the Sun by five points.

Connecticut extended their lead after the second half with a 20-0 run during the third quarter.

DeWanna Bonner, a forward for the Sun, had seven points during the third and finished the game with 14 points. Bonner played for 10 seasons with Phoenix before being traded to Connecticut in 2020.

Phoenix center Brittney Griner was the team’s top scorer on Friday, totaling 26 points.

One of the latest Mercury signees, Celeste Taylor, ended the contest with four rebounds and two blocks. Taylor replaced Kahleah Copper in the starting lineup for Friday’s game.

Copper, the Mercury’s leading scorer this season, was absent due to a back injury.

“We don’t think it’s anything serious,” Tibbetts said.

The 6-foot-1 small forward’s absence was apparent as the Mercury continued to struggle offensively.

Mercury guards Rebecca Allen (hamstring) and Charisma Osborne (leg) were also missing from the game due to injuries.

Tibbetts spotlighted forced turnovers, points off turnovers and defensive rebounds as the team’s biggest struggles on the court.

“It’s going to be about our approach, our physicality and slowing down and being organized,” Tibbetts said.

The Mercury had seven turnovers by the end of Friday’s loss. The team’s last regular season game will take place on Thursday at Footprint Center before the WNBA playoffs begin on Sept. 22.

Phoenix (17-20) is ranked seventh in the WNBA playoff seedings and Connecticut is ranked third (26-10).

