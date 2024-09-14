Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck admits UFC Bantamweight champion and Arizona resident Sean O’Malley wasn’t just an average size person when he met him during a team practice in August.

Gardeck joined Big Red Rage on ESPN 620 AM Thursday and discussed his experience of meeting O’Malley during the practice and defending him as he caught passes from quarterback Kyler Murray.

“It was absolutely terrifying because if I see an average person about the same size as Sean O’Malley, I’m thinking if we have to step outside, I might be ok,” Gardeck said.

“And I know for a fact that is not the case with Sean O’Malley. So it was terrifying.”

UFC Champion Sugar Sean O’Malley visited Arizona Cardinals training camp today. Sean O’Malley lives out in Phoenix Arizona. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/GTnSS28l8k — 🌵 Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) August 28, 2024

Gardeck and Murray weren’t the only Cardinal players O’Malley got to work with during the practice as he also got to work out with offensive lineman Will Hernandez.

Will Hernandez gets Suga Sean O’Malley on the ShotSled™️ at the Cardinals training facility! 🚨🛷#Resilite | #ShotSled pic.twitter.com/XWUAQDezYf — 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 (@resilite) August 30, 2024

Despite the apprehension of meeting O’Malley, Gardeck said it was a positive experience meeting and working out with him.

“He was great. He was open to trying anything and everything. He’s an awesome dude, but absolutely terrifying,” Gardeck said.