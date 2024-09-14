Close
Cardinals’ Dennis Gardeck on meeting UFC champion Sean O’Malley: ‘It was terrifying’

Sep 14, 2024, 10:34 AM

Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck admits UFC Bantamweight champion and Arizona resident Sean O’Malley wasn’t just an average size person when he met him during a team practice in August.

Gardeck joined Big Red Rage on ESPN 620 AM Thursday and discussed his experience of meeting O’Malley during the practice and defending him as he caught passes from quarterback Kyler Murray. 

“It was absolutely terrifying because if I see an average person about the same size as Sean O’Malley, I’m thinking if we have to step outside, I might be ok,” Gardeck said.

“And I know for a fact that is not the case with Sean O’Malley. So it was terrifying.”

Gardeck and Murray weren’t the only Cardinal players O’Malley got to work with during the practice as he also got to work out with offensive lineman Will Hernandez.

Despite the apprehension of meeting O’Malley, Gardeck said it was a positive experience meeting and working out with him.

“He was great. He was open to trying anything and everything. He’s an awesome dude, but absolutely terrifying,” Gardeck said.

