Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns from IL, D-backs DFA Luis Guillorme

Sep 20, 2024, 12:05 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Lourdes Gurriel Jr....

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he throws his bat after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the 10-day injured list Friday in preparation for the second game of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The D-backs designated infielder Luis Guillorme for assignment in a corresponding roster move.

Gurriel will bat fifth and start in left field on Friday.

He landed on the IL with a left calf strain on Sept. 2, missing more time than the minimum stint manager Torey Lovullo was initially optimistic about.

The veteran played in continuation camp games this week after taking live at-bats, the final step before jumping back into the lineup.

Gurriel was hitting the ball very well before hitting the shelf, hitting .338 with a .976 OPS in his last 20 games. He has a .744 OPS this season with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs over 125 games in his second season with the club.

Arizona’s fill-ins have stepped up admirably, though.

Pavin Smith has seen an increase in playing time in left field. In 13 games since Gurriel suffered the injury, he is batting .400 in 45 plate appearances with five home runs.

Smith’s season OPS is all the way up to .969, as he is making a case for a role down the stretch.

Randal Grichuk, typically Arizona’s designated hitter against lefties, has offered immense power this month with six home runs and four doubles while hitting .455.

After getting Gabriel Moreno back from the IL (adductor strain) last weekend and now Gurriel, Arizona has a full arsenal offensively. Even center fielder Alek Thomas and shortstop Jordan Lawlar recently returned from injuries and provide depth in Triple-A Reno.

There are nine games left in the regular season, and Arizona’s final six games are at home starting Monday against the San Francisco Giants.

Guillorme, a midseason pickup, played in 18 games with Arizona and hit .162 with 11 walks and three stolen bases while providing plus defense.

He helped fill in with Ketel Marte suffering an ankle injury last month.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns from IL, D-backs DFA Luis Guillorme