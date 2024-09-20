TEMPE — Arizona State and Cam Skattebo meeting Texas Tech and Tahj Brooks on Saturday will serve as an appetizer for the elite running back matchups to expect in the Big 12.

“You’re not a 1,000-yard rusher on accident. He’s absolutely dynamic,” ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said of Brooks. “When you look at the stats, the fact that he’s back is huge for them. Someone we’ve gotta control, gotta contain.”

For ASU entering its Big 12 debut, Skattebo has opened the season as the workhorse of all workhorses leading the nation with 68 rushing attempts through three weeks. Brooks has had similar usage on a per-game basis (44 total attempts) but missed the Red Raiders’ lone loss against Washington State in Week 2.

In both games he’s played, Brooks ran for more than 100 yards with a touchdown. He produced 1,541 yards last season and has been Texas Tech’s leading rusher for three straight seasons.

Red Raiders offensive coordinator Zach Kittley loves to establish the running back early to open up play action. All four of Texas Tech’s passing touchdowns in a Week 3 win over North Texas came off play action, with Brooks laying the wood on some key blocks.

Kittley has called Brooks the best pass-protecting running back he’s ever been around, and ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward said it’s an element the Sun Devils must be prepared for.

asu defensive coordinator brian ward said going against tahj brooks in pass pro is “like trying to run through a block of granite.” pic.twitter.com/24c3qpvIFP — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) September 19, 2024

With Skattebo looking to keep an exceptional start to his season going, the Red Raiders’ staff had their own top-notch running back to prepare for.

“I don’t know how you say it, but I know he’s a bad man,” Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire told reporters after mispronouncing the running back’s name (it’s Skatte-BOO).

Skattebo is sixth nationally among running backs in yards after contact (258), according to Pro Football Focus. Among those six, he has the second-most rushes of 10-plus yards with 11.

“He’s in a lot of ways a lot like Tahj,” Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said. “When he gets one-on-ones, there’s not many guys that get him down and there’s no yardage. You better have a gang of guys there tackling because he’ll run through people.”

The matchup is a chance for the ASU rushing attack to establish itself as one of the best in the conference.

“I feel like every game for us is a statement game,” center Leif Fautanu said. “I feel like we try to put out the best film that we can, and this week we’ve got a good opportunity to put some yards on the ground. But again it just starts off with doing our job.”

After dealing with Brooks this week, the running back matchups don’t get much easier for Arizona State with Kansas’ Devin Neal and Utah’s Micah Bernard the next two on deck. Neal has reached the century mark in all three games, while Bernard has done so against both FBS opponents Utah has faced.

After a second bye week, more challenging running back matchups come with preseason conference player of the year Ollie Gordon II of Oklahoma State and UCF’s R.J. Harvey, a top-three rusher in the nation.

After giving up 134 rushing yards in the win over Texas State, the ASU rushing defense dropped from one of the best in the nation to sixth in the Big 12. This matchup with Brooks and Texas Tech should provide a clearer expectation for how ASU will hold up throughout conference play.

Former Arizona State TE Jalin Conyers facing old team

Tight end Jalin Conyers, now with Texas Tech, was among the most important players for Arizona State in Dillingham’s first season, making an impact with his versatility last season.

In addition to catching 30 passes for 362 yards with limited quarterback play, Conyers ran 22 times and completed five passes last year.

Through three games with his new team, he has again taken snaps at quarterback and in the backfield, according to PFF. However, it’s much more of an orthodox tight end role than at ASU, where more than 13% of his snaps came at quarterback.

Dillingham said playing closer to family was a big factor in Conyers’ decision, one the coach fully supported.

kenny dillingham raved about jalin conyers and his move to texas tech … after he gave us some grief for forgetting to ask pic.twitter.com/9ZFtr2F7KG — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) September 17, 2024

McGuire said Conyers is excited for the matchup, and Kittley said he planned to speak with the tight end about the ASU defense.

The Sun Devils expect to start six defensive newcomers on Saturday, so Conyers’ familiarity will only be so helpful.

ASU, meanwhile, has a former Red Raider on its roster in starting right guard Cade Briggs. He was Texas Tech’s backup center in 2022 and appeared in two games before arriving in Tempe last year.

How to watch, listen to Arizona State football vs. Texas Tech

The Sun Devils match up against the Red Raiders at 12:30 p.m. MST in Lubbock.

You can listen to play-by-play on the Arizona Sports app, ESPN 620 or 98.7 FM-HD 2, with pregame coverage beginning at 10 a.m. MST. FS1 will have the TV broadcast.