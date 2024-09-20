PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi gave a cryptic, potential retirement speech following the Phoenix Mercury’s last regular season game on Thursday, alluding to the end of an era for the franchise and the WNBA.

The Mercury guard didn’t give a “yes” or “no” answer regarding her anticipated retirement decision. The game could have been Taurasi’s last at Footprint Center with two road games to begin the Mercury’s playoff run against the Minnesota Lynx coming. A home game to close the three-game first-round series is not certain.

“Once the season’s over, I’ll have a better idea of what it looks like for me in the future,” Taurasi said during a postgame press conference.

Diana Taurasi said she still hasn't made up her mind on whether to hang it up yet. pic.twitter.com/r0X7AdQwZb — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 20, 2024

Taurasi has donned the Mercury jersey for all 20 of her seasons in the WNBA. Her loyalty to the franchise has cemented her basketball legacy in the Valley.

“If it is the last time, it felt like the first time,” Taurasi said as she stood center court alongside her family and teammates after the 89-70 loss to the Seattle Storm.

To honor her achievements, Mercury players wore special edition Taurasi “GOAT” jerseys for their pregame fits and warmups on Thursday.

In 2021, as the WNBA celebrated its 25th season, fans voted to crown Taurasi as the league’s greatest of all time (GOAT).

Fans and former teammates, friends and family of Taurasi gathered to take in the potential farewell.

Geno Auriemma, Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer and Taurasi’s former UConn Huskies coach, attended the game. Auriemma and Taurasi hugged on the sidelines following her emotional “If this is it” speech.

Taurasi won three straight national championships with the Huskies before Phoenix took her No. 1 overall. The 2004 WNBA Rookie of the Year then led the Mercury to three WNBA championships.

“(Auriemma) knew if I could just scratch the surface of where he thought I could go, something special could happen,” Taurasi said.

Former Seattle Storm and Team USA guard Sue Bird also attended the game alongside her wife and former professional soccer player, Megan Rapinoe.

The crowd pleaded with Taurasi to put off her retirement, chanting “one more year” as she addressed the X-Factor after the game.

“I think they tricked Sue with that one last time,” Taurasi replied to the chants from the crowd.

If Taurasi finalizes her decision to retire, the Mercury will continue to thrive, she believes.

“We’re in a good place going forward, regardless,” Taurasi said.

She highlighted center Brittney Griner, small forward Kahleah Copper along with Sophie Cunningham, Rebecca Allen and Natasha Cloud as the faces of the Phoenix franchise moving forward.

“I’ll always be a part of this franchise,” Taurasi said. “Through the wins and the losses.”