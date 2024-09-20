Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Diana Taurasi’s potential retirement signals closing chapter for Phoenix Mercury

Sep 20, 2024, 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:26 am

YouTube video
Anne-Marie Iemmolo's Profile Picture

BY ANNE-MARIE IEMMOLO


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi gave a cryptic, potential retirement speech following the Phoenix Mercury’s last regular season game on Thursday, alluding to the end of an era for the franchise and the WNBA.

The Mercury guard didn’t give a “yes” or “no” answer regarding her anticipated retirement decision. The game could have been Taurasi’s last at Footprint Center with two road games to begin the Mercury’s playoff run against the Minnesota Lynx coming. A home game to close the three-game first-round series is not certain.

“Once the season’s over, I’ll have a better idea of what it looks like for me in the future,” Taurasi said during a postgame press conference.

RELATED STORIES

Taurasi has donned the Mercury jersey for all 20 of her seasons in the WNBA. Her loyalty to the franchise has cemented her basketball legacy in the Valley.

If it is the last time, it felt like the first time,” Taurasi said as she stood center court alongside her family and teammates after the 89-70 loss to the Seattle Storm.

To honor her achievements, Mercury players wore special edition Taurasi “GOAT” jerseys for their pregame fits and warmups on Thursday.

In 2021, as the WNBA celebrated its 25th season, fans voted to crown Taurasi as the league’s greatest of all time (GOAT).

Fans and former teammates, friends and family of Taurasi gathered to take in the potential farewell.

Geno Auriemma, Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer and Taurasi’s former UConn Huskies coach, attended the game. Auriemma and Taurasi hugged on the sidelines following her emotional “If this is it” speech.

Taurasi won three straight national championships with the Huskies before Phoenix took her No. 1 overall. The 2004 WNBA Rookie of the Year then led the Mercury to three WNBA championships.

“(Auriemma) knew if I could just scratch the surface of where he thought I could go, something special could happen,” Taurasi said.

Former Seattle Storm and Team USA guard Sue Bird also attended the game alongside her wife and former professional soccer player, Megan Rapinoe.

The crowd pleaded with Taurasi to put off her retirement, chanting “one more year” as she addressed the X-Factor after the game.

“I think they tricked Sue with that one last time,” Taurasi replied to the chants from the crowd.

If Taurasi finalizes her decision to retire, the Mercury will continue to thrive, she believes.

“We’re in a good place going forward, regardless,” Taurasi said.

She highlighted center Brittney Griner, small forward Kahleah Copper along with Sophie Cunningham, Rebecca Allen and Natasha Cloud as the faces of the Phoenix franchise moving forward.

“I’ll always be a part of this franchise,” Taurasi said. “Through the wins and the losses.”

Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Diana Taurasi gives heartfelt speech after possible final home game in Phoenix

Diana Taurasi gives a heartfelt speech after possible final home game in Phoenix.

2 days ago

Diana Taurasi...

Arizona Sports

WNBA playoff bracket set, Mercury to visit Lynx on Sunday

The WNBA regular season is over, the playoff bracket is set and the Phoenix Mercury will begin their run on Sunday at the Minnesota Lynx.

2 days ago

Diana Taurasi...

Arizona Sports

Mercury’s Diana Taurasi receives curtain call in what could be final home game

Fans at Footprint Center got their wish, as they chanted for Mercury legend Diana Taurasi to check back in one more time in what could be her final home game.

2 days ago

Penny Taylor reading a video tribute for Mercury star Diana Taurasi...

Arizona Sports

‘If this is it …’: Diana Taurasi tribute video released by Mercury ahead of last regular season game

Thursday very well could be Diana Taurasi's last game in front of the Phoenix Mercury home crowd.

3 days ago

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury controls the ball against Kia Nurse #10 of the Los Angeles ...

Associated Press

Diana Taurasi hasn’t decided on retirement, but ‘end is near’; Brittney Griner ejected in Mercury win

Diana Taurasi spoke about seeing the end of the road but hasn't committed to retirement yet. She spoke after a Phoenix Mercury win in Los Angeles.

4 days ago

Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi help push Mercury past Sky

Brittney Griner scored 26 points, Diana Taurasi added 25 and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Chicago Sky 93-88 on Sunday night.

6 days ago

Diana Taurasi’s potential retirement signals closing chapter for Phoenix Mercury