Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte set a new career high with his 33rd home run of the season in the first inning of Friday’s 7-4 win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Marte jumped on the first pitch from Brewers right-hander Colin Rea and just got enough of it to deep right field. Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick — who robbed Corbin Carroll of a home run last weekend at Chase Field — leaped but came up short of bring it back.

Ketel Marte sneaks one out to give the @Dbacks an early lead 🐍 pic.twitter.com/0Pa971lCHK — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2024

The shot gave Arizona an early 1-0 lead after it defeated Milwaukee 5-1 in Thursday’s series opener. Marte nearly missed his 33rd big fly on Thursday with a shot off the wall.

Marte hit 32 home runs during his breakout 2019 campaign and had yet to eclipse 30 game until this season. He hit 25 in 2023. Injuries over the years have impacted his output, and even with an injured list stint last month (ankle), Marte’s power has been so consistent this year as one of baseball’s premier power hitters.

There was a stretch this summer in which he seemed to homer every day, as he blasted 13 dingers from July 10 to Aug. 10 (26 games).

The switch-hitter entered Friday tied for fifth in the National League in home runs, only trailing Shohei Ohtani (51), Marcell Ozuna (38), Kyle Schwarber (35) and Pete Alonso (34).

Twelve of his home runs this season have come in the first inning, a feat only Paul Goldschmidt has accomplished in a D-backs uniform (13 in 2018), according to Stathead.

Importantly for the D-backs, Marte is finding a groove again. He started 0-for-11 after coming off the IL on Sept. 6. Since then, he entered Friday 7-for-27 (.259) with an .873 OPS over his last eight games.

Marte recorded three hits on Friday, including an RBI double down the left-field line and a bunt single.

