Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte sets career high with home run vs. Brewers

Sep 20, 2024, 6:01 PM | Updated: 9:07 pm

Ketel Marte...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks points toward the Milwaukee Brewers dugout in the fourth inning of the game at American Family Field on September 19, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte set a new career high with his 33rd home run of the season in the first inning of Friday’s 7-4 win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Marte jumped on the first pitch from Brewers right-hander Colin Rea and just got enough of it to deep right field. Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick — who robbed Corbin Carroll of a home run last weekend at Chase Field — leaped but came up short of bring it back.

The shot gave Arizona an early 1-0 lead after it defeated Milwaukee 5-1 in Thursday’s series opener. Marte nearly missed his 33rd big fly on Thursday with a shot off the wall.

RELATED STORIES

Marte hit 32 home runs during his breakout 2019 campaign and had yet to eclipse 30 game until this season. He hit 25 in 2023. Injuries over the years have impacted his output, and even with an injured list stint last month (ankle), Marte’s power has been so consistent this year as one of baseball’s premier power hitters.

There was a stretch this summer in which he seemed to homer every day, as he blasted 13 dingers from July 10 to Aug. 10 (26 games).

The switch-hitter entered Friday tied for fifth in the National League in home runs, only trailing Shohei Ohtani (51), Marcell Ozuna (38), Kyle Schwarber (35) and Pete Alonso (34).

Twelve of his home runs this season have come in the first inning, a feat only Paul Goldschmidt has accomplished in a D-backs uniform (13 in 2018), according to Stathead.

Importantly for the D-backs, Marte is finding a groove again. He started 0-for-11 after coming off the IL on Sept. 6. Since then, he entered Friday 7-for-27 (.259) with an .873 OPS over his last eight games.

Marte recorded three hits on Friday, including an RBI double down the left-field line and a bunt single.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks standings...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are chasing the Dodgers atop the NL West and competing in the NL Wild Card.

9 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks Joc Pederson reacts to a first-inning home run in a 5-0 win over the Brewers o...

Associated Press

Joc Pederson hits early homer as the Diamondbacks blank the Brewers

Joc Pederson, Jose Herrera and Ketel Marte homered, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Saturday night to maintain their position in the NL wild-card standings.

10 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly...

Payne Moses

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly exits game with calf cramp after tossing 5 scoreless innings vs. Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly exited Saturday night's 5-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers after five scoreless innings with a right calf cramp, according to the team.

12 hours ago

Diamondbacks pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks to use Arizona Fall League to make up for lost time with top prospects

The Diamondbacks plan to send several top prospects such as pitcher Yu-Min Lin and infielder Tommy Troy to the Arizona Fall League to make up reps.

23 hours ago

New York Mets...

Associated Press

Mets, Braves lose as Diamondbacks pick up game in Wild Card race

The Diamondbacks moved into sole possession of the NL’s second Wild Card spot on Friday by taking a one-game lead over the New York Mets.

1 day ago

Lourdes Gurriel Jr....

Alex Weiner

D-backs defeat Brewers after clutch go-ahead home run from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

D-backs outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a go-ahead homer in his first game back from injury Friday at the Brewers.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte sets career high with home run vs. Brewers