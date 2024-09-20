Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Mets, Braves lose as Diamondbacks pick up game in Wild Card race

Sep 20, 2024, 9:00 PM

New York Mets...

David Peterson #23 of the New York Mets is removed from the game during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on September 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Arizona Diamondbacks moved into sole possession of the NL’s second Wild Card spot on Friday by taking a one-game lead over the New York Mets, who lost 12-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Atlanta Braves, who lost 4-3 at Miami, are three games behind the Diamondbacks and two games behind the Mets.

The Diamondbacks (86-68) bounced back after blowing a four-run lead and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Friday night.

The Phillies wrapped up their third straight playoff berth in style by blowing out the Mets. Philadelphia’s victory coupled with Atlanta’s loss in Miami eliminated the Braves (83-71) from contention for the NL East crown — ending their six-year reign atop the division.

The Phillies (92-62) extended their NL East lead to seven games over the second-place Mets (85-69) with eight to play.

Assured at least a National League Wild Card, the Phillies can secure their first division title since 2011 with one more win this weekend against the rival Mets at Citi Field.

New York, which had won four in a row and 16 of 20, remained two games ahead of Atlanta for the final NL playoff spot.

Mets lose to Phillies

Alec Bohm had four hits and four RBIs, including a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos recorded three hits and two RBIs and J.T. Realmuto added a two-run homer for the Phillies against New York. Philadelphia outhit the Mets 17-4.

The Phillies stole five bases — four in a six-run fourth inning capped by Bohm’s homer off reliever Adam Ottavino.

Starter Cristopher Sánchez overcame a shaky start and five walks in five innings for the win.

With the division crown so close, Philadelphia planned a mellow celebration following Friday night’s game — hoping to let loose soon with a boozy clubhouse bash after locking up first place.

New York’s J.D. Martinez went 0-for-3 with a walk and is hitless in 31 at-bats.

Braves stumble in Miami

Marlins starter Valente Bellozo allowed three runs and seven hits in 5.1 innings. Anthony Bender, Lake Bachar, Declan Cronin and Jesus Tinoco combined for two-hit relief. Tinoco got three straight outs for his second save.

Atlanta’s Charlie Morton gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings and threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the fifth.

Miami’s Jake Burger hit a run-scoring ground-rule double in a three-run first that included Kyle Stowers’ RBI single and Jonah Bride’s sacrifice fly.

“The story of that game was the first inning,” Morton said. “If I walk a couple guys, give up a couple hits, run my pitch count up or whatever, that’s fine. Got to the fifth inning and I felt like I was in a position where I could limit that run, and I didn’t.”

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, a switch-hitter batting right-handed only, was 0-for-4 in his return from a fractured left wrist that had sidelined him since July 21.

Wild Card race look ahead to Saturday

RHP Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.00 ERA) pitches for the Diamondbacks and RHP Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48) starts for the Brewers when their four-game series continues Saturday.

Philadelphia All-Star lefty Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.13) will pitch Saturday against Mets LHP Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.26), who has lasted at least 6.2 innings in seven consecutive outings.

Atlanta LHP Max Fried (9-10, 3.49) will start the second game of the series for the Braves on Saturday against Marlins RHP Adam Oller (1-4, 5.40).

Mets, Braves lose as Diamondbacks pick up game in Wild Card race