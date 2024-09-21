Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Utah Hockey Club signs Dylan Guenther to 8-year contract extension

Sep 21, 2024, 8:42 AM | Updated: 8:46 am

Dylan Guenther Utah Hockey Club...

Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club signed forward Dylan Guenther to an eight-year extension worth $57.14 million on Friday.

Guenther will count just over $7.14 million annually against the salary cap over the term of the contract that runs through the 2032-33 NHL season. The 21-year-old is one of the youngest building blocks for the team that was known until earlier this year as the Arizona Coyotes and is now based in Salt Lake City.

“Dylan is elite in every aspect on and off the ice,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He is a young, highly skilled forward with a shot that’s evolving into one of the best in the NHL. He’s also a first-class person with a strong determination to be great. We look forward to having Dylan as a core player for this organization for many years to come.”

Guenther split last season between Arizona and the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners. He had 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points in 45 NHL games with the Coyotes.

“There isn’t a better example than Dylan when we talk about the combination of talent and character that we are so excited to build a new franchise with here in Utah,” president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said. “Today is another exciting day for our organization and our fans who will come to love Dylan, not just as a hockey player but as a member of our community.”

Guenther, an Edmonton, Alberta, native, who also played his junior hockey there, was the ninth pick in the 2021 draft. He has 50 points in 78 career games since breaking into the league.

“This is a very happy day for me and my family,” Guenther said. “Everything about this organization is on the right track, and I know we have an opportunity to do some special things here for a long time. Utah is where I want to be, and I’m proud to commit to my teammates and the organization long term.”

Guenther is now signed longer than any other player in the organization, surpassing defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, who was acquired in an offseason trade from Tampa Bay and is under contract through 2031. Forward Clayton Keller and defenseman Sean Durzi are each signed through 2028.

Arizona Coyotes

Utah Hockey Club app coverage in Arizona...

Arizona Sports

Arizona-based fans will be able to watch the Utah Hockey Club

Arizona-based fans of the departed Coyotes will be able to watch the rebranded Utah Hockey Club via stream this coming season.

3 days ago

Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau...

Associated Press

Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed by suspected drunk driver while biking

NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed Thursday night when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.

23 days ago

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo joins Burns & Gambo in studio after team is sold to Utah group o...

Kevin Zimmerman

Former Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo reveals plans for new arena in Nevada

Alex Meruelo, the former Arizona Coyotes owner, revealed new details for his $1 billion arena and entertainment complex in Reno, Nevada.

2 months ago

A view of downtown Salt Lake City at night during the Salt Lake Winter Olympics on February 23, 200...

Arizona Sports

2034 Winter Olympics will be hosted by Salt Lake City

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Wednesday that Salt Lake City will host the 2034 Winter Games.

2 months ago

Utah Hockey Club rally...

Associated Press

Utah Hockey Club to debut Oct. 8 vs. Chicago

The Utah Hockey Club will play its first regular-season game Oct. 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.

3 months ago

Mikhail Sergachev...

Arizona Sports

Utah Hockey Club makes major splash by trading for defensemen Sergachev, Marino

Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong made two significant trades on the second day of the NHL Draft.

3 months ago

Utah Hockey Club signs Dylan Guenther to 8-year contract extension