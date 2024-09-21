

Arizona State football suffered its first loss of the season 30-22 to Texas Tech on Saturday, with former Sun Devil tight end Jalin Conyers scoring an important second-half touchdown out of the wildcat.

Conyers’ touchdown gave the Red Raiders a 24-10 lead in the third quarter as the Sun Devil defense struggled to get stops against an efficient offense.

Over 13% of Conyers’ snaps last season at ASU came at quarterback, according to Pro Football Focus. Texas Tech has him playing multiple positions again, but this year has looked more traditional for a tight end.

The versatile tight end left a lasting impact on ASU’s program, and head coach Kenny Dillingham said the two still have a good relationship.

Where did Arizona State football miss out on opportunities in 1st loss?

The Sun Devils (3-1) had a hard time finding a rhythm on offense after the first two drives were stalled by Texas Tech (3-1) takeaways.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw an interception on his first pass attempt after he was sacked while trying to create with his legs on the first dropback. The second drive saw ASU total 69 yards before failing to convert a fourth-and-one in the red zone.

It was the first game in which ASU failed to score in the first quarter.

On the final play of the first half, Leavitt launched a Hail Mary that traveled more than 60 air yards before going right through the hands of wide receiver Malik McClain, who would’ve had a touchdown on his first catch of the season after transferring from Penn State.

Wide receiver Jake Smith failed to adjust on a later deep shot in which he had plenty of open grass out in front. Dillingham told reporters postgame the sun impacted Smith’s ability to see the ball.

The Sun Devils finally broke open a big play with a 66-yard run by Cam Skattebo off a screen pass, and he punched in a touchdown on the next play. However, Ian Hershey’s extra point was blocked, keeping ASU at arm’s length.

Key fourth-quarter drops from tight end Chamon Metayer hurt ASU’s comeback efforts, as did eight penalties. It was the third straight week with at least eight ASU penalties after committing four in Week 1 against Wyoming.

Arizona State has a bye week coming up to reset before hosting Kansas on Oct. 5.