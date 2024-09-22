Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr. continue early game trend vs. Lions in Week 3

Sep 22, 2024, 2:25 PM | Updated: 9:39 pm

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

GLENDALE — Well, that didn’t take long. The Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions wasted little time finding the end zone with a pair of opening-drive touchdowns on Sunday.

At least on the Cardinals’ side of things, that’s been a common theme this season.

In each of Arizona’s three matchups to start the year, the Cardinals have opened up the game with a receiving touchdown. Marvin Harrison Jr. has now accounted for two of the three.

The rookie wideout picked up where he left off in Week 2, reeling in two of quarterback Kyler Murray’s four passes on the 70-yard scoring drive.

It was his last reception that had most of the crowd at State Farm Stadium on its feet, though.

RELATED STORIES

Staring at a first-and-goal look from Detroit’s 10-yard line, Murray dropped back to find a pair of Lions defensive backs trailing Harrison. All Murray had to do was put it in Harrison’s vicinity and let the rookie do the rest.

The last time the Cardinals scored on each of its first three drives in three straight games was back in 2006 (Weeks 12-14). They had never done so to start a year.

Harrison is now up to three scores on the season after a lackluster showing in Week 1.

It was a big answer for the Cardinals, who had to sit back and watch Lions running back David Montgomery rack up 39 yards and a score on six carries across Detroit’s own 70-yard opening drive.

The Cardinals couldn’t turn in a repeat performance their next possession, though, with Arizona having to punt.

Detroit meanwhile added another touchdown thanks to an Amon-Ra St. Brown five-yard touchdown.

The Cardinals offense didn’t look the same after the Harrison touchdown, with Arizona eventually falling 20-13 to Detroit.

Trio of Arizona Cardinals wide receivers look on during practice on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Khyiris Tonga runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Julian Okwara looks on during practice on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Sean Murphy-Bunting runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton looks on during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Bilal Nichols looks on during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury looks at his play sheet....

Tyler Drake

Cardinals leaving no stone unturned in Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury’s return to Arizona

The Cardinals are doing their due diligence ahead of former head coach Kliff Kingsbury's return to Arizona in Week 4 as Commanders OC.

12 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals OL Jonah Williams gets looked at in Week 1...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon on if Cardinals RT Jonah Williams can return this year: ‘We’ll see’

With no timeline given regarding a potential Jonah Williams return, the Arizona Cardinals have little depth to work with at right tackle.

15 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Dennis Gardeck celebrates after an interception...

Tyler Drake

Was Cardinals’ 2nd half defensive effort vs. Lions a sign of things to come?

After giving up 20 points in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Lions, the Cardinals defense bounced back in a big way. Can it be sustainable?

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Arizona goes toe-to-toe with Lions in NFL Week 3 loss

The Arizona Cardinals couldn't make it two wins in a row on Sunday, falling 20-13 to the Detroit Lions. It was far from a complete effort across all three phases. But even with the loss, quarterback Kyler Murray came away encouraged yet frustrated with where his team is headed three weeks into the regular season. Arizona Sports Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake and Burns & Gambo producer Lauren Koval dive into the good and the bad from the loss before looking at the divisional standings and the Cardinals' Week 4 matchup against former head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on in Week 3...

Tyler Drake

Referee explains questionable 2-minute warning call in Cardinals-Lions

Referee Brad Rogers explained why officials blew Mack Wilson Sr.'s pick-6 dead at the two-minute warning in the second quarter of Cardinals-Lions.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during Week 3...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray frustrated yet encouraged by Cardinals’ loss to Lions

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is keeping his head up knowing Arizona went toe-to-toe with a playoff contender despite leaving so much out on the field.

3 days ago

Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr. continue early game trend vs. Lions in Week 3