GLENDALE — Well, that didn’t take long. The Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions wasted little time finding the end zone with a pair of opening-drive touchdowns on Sunday.

At least on the Cardinals’ side of things, that’s been a common theme this season.

In each of Arizona’s three matchups to start the year, the Cardinals have opened up the game with a receiving touchdown. Marvin Harrison Jr. has now accounted for two of the three.

The rookie wideout picked up where he left off in Week 2, reeling in two of quarterback Kyler Murray’s four passes on the 70-yard scoring drive.

It was his last reception that had most of the crowd at State Farm Stadium on its feet, though.

dare we say ~aura~ pic.twitter.com/LNUGuiY5Jy — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 22, 2024

Staring at a first-and-goal look from Detroit’s 10-yard line, Murray dropped back to find a pair of Lions defensive backs trailing Harrison. All Murray had to do was put it in Harrison’s vicinity and let the rookie do the rest.

The last time the Cardinals scored on each of its first three drives in three straight games was back in 2006 (Weeks 12-14). They had never done so to start a year.

Harrison is now up to three scores on the season after a lackluster showing in Week 1.

It was a big answer for the Cardinals, who had to sit back and watch Lions running back David Montgomery rack up 39 yards and a score on six carries across Detroit’s own 70-yard opening drive.

The Cardinals couldn’t turn in a repeat performance their next possession, though, with Arizona having to punt.

Detroit meanwhile added another touchdown thanks to an Amon-Ra St. Brown five-yard touchdown.

The Cardinals offense didn’t look the same after the Harrison touchdown, with Arizona eventually falling 20-13 to Detroit.

