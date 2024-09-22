Arizona State football went 1-1 in Texas this season, but it added a second win when four-star quarterback Jake Fette committed to the program on Sunday.

Blessed to announce my commitment to Arizona State University!! Excited to continue to pursue my dream as a Sun devil #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/7iLPFiEIxG — Jake Fette (@jake_fette1) September 23, 2024

Fette is rated as a four-star prospect, top 15 among quarterbacks and top-200 overall in the 2026 class by 247 Sports. The quarterback from El Paso Del Valle is the first 2026 commit for the Sun Devils.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham was in El Paso the day after ASU’s Week 3 win over Texas State to watch Fette star in a 62-6 win. He threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-18 passing in front of his future head coach, according to MaxPreps.

The program has prioritized recruiting efforts in Texas with a “Texas to Tempe” mantra that was all over coaches’ social medias following the announcement.

Dillingham has expressed excitement toward the thought of being “linked” to current ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt for “the next four years,” but in an age of college football where coaches don’t know who could leave at a moment’s notice, it’s important to have other plans in place.

Leavitt and true freshman Navi Bruzon — a former Gatorade Player of the Year at Peoria Liberty who walked on at ASU — are both in the fold with plenty of eligibility remaining.

Michael Tollefson is committed to ASU in the 2025 class and recently transferred from California to Phoenix Mountain Pointe to be closer to the program. He was seen recently at multiple practices and is expected to enroll in the spring.

Fette’s commitment further improves that long-term positional outlook.