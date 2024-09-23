Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Jayden Daniels, Commanders to practice at Arizona State ahead of Cardinals matchup

Sep 23, 2024, 10:02 PM | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 11:58 am

Quarterback Jayden Daniels #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the first half o...

Quarterback Jayden Daniels #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the first half of the NCAAF game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Sun Devil Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels will be practicing at his old stomping grounds ahead of his Washington Commanders facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, per Commanders beat reporters.

Daniels is coming off a breakout performance on Monday Night Football in a 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. Daniels completed 21 of his 23 pass attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns.  He also ran for 39 yards and another touchdown. Washington is now 2-1 and winners of two straight.

Daniels started as a true freshman in Tempe under then-head coach Herm Edwards, posting 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. After a pandemic-shortened 2020 sophomore year, Daniels struggled more as a junior and would enter the transfer portal. He went to the SEC and LSU, where he built off a year of adapting and learning the system to winning the Heisman Trophy last season. This got Daniels selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The rookie quarterback’s visit will surely inspire questions on his decision to depart Arizona State, something he did speak on in December with The Pivot Podcast.

“There was just so much uncertainty there with everybody,” Daniels said. “[Antonio Pierce] was gone, I didn’t know anything about coach Herm, so I was like, ‘I gotta go somewhere else, I gotta start fresh.’ For me I was like, man, I seen what Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, what those guys were doing on this big stage and I grew up playing against them. I was like, ‘Nah, I know I can do this.’ …

“Then LSU came knocking. And I was like, ‘Man, I can’t pass up this opportunity.’ We play in the SEC, we play in the best conference and you play on national television every week. So I was like, ‘Man, I need to show and prove that I can play and show that I can.'”

Arizona Cardinals

Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: Trey McBride in concussion protocol ahead of Commanders game

The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

13 hours ago

Cardinals OL Jackson Barton...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals place OL Jackson Barton on IR, re-sign Austen Pleasants to PS

The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday placed lineman Jackson Barton on the practice squad injured reserve and resigned offensive lineman Austen Pleasants to the practice squad, the team announced.

15 hours ago

Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury looks at his play sheet....

Tyler Drake

Cardinals leaving no stone unturned in Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury’s return to Arizona

The Cardinals are doing their due diligence ahead of former head coach Kliff Kingsbury's return to Arizona in Week 4 as Commanders OC.

15 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals OL Jonah Williams gets looked at in Week 1...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon on if Cardinals RT Jonah Williams can return this year: ‘We’ll see’

With no timeline given regarding a potential Jonah Williams return, the Arizona Cardinals have little depth to work with at right tackle.

18 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals DL Justin Jones...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals DT Justin Jones out for season with triceps injury; Naquan Jones signed

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Justin Jones will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a torn triceps in a Week 3 loss.

21 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Ron Wolfley: The #arizonacardinals ‘need to be able to do it all’

Wolf & Luke take a closer look at what the Arizona Cardinals' Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions says about the team but Ron Wolfly shares his key to Week 4: The Arizona Cardinals "need to be able to do it all."

2 days ago

Jayden Daniels, Commanders to practice at Arizona State ahead of Cardinals matchup