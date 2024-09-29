Close
Natasha Cloud named to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

Sep 29, 2024, 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:18 am

Natasha Cloud #0 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball as she is guarded by Alanna Smith #8 and Co...

Natasha Cloud #0 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball as she is guarded by Alanna Smith #8 and Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter in Game Two of Round One of the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center on September 25, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud has been named to the 2024 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, the team announced on Sunday.

This is the third time in her career she has earned a spot on an all-defensive team, being named to the first team in 2022 and second team in 2019 while playing for the Washington Mystics.

Cloud becomes the first Mercury player named to an all-defensive team since Brittney Griner (second team) and Brianna Turner (first team) in 2021.

She joins Griner (2014-19, 2021), Turner (2020-21) and DeWanna Bonner (2015) as the only Mercury players to be named to an All-Defensive Team.

Cloud joined the Mercury in 2024 after playing eight seasons with the Mystics (2015-19, 21-23). She won a WNBA championship in 2019.

In nine seasons, Cloud has averaged 8.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and a steal per game.

In her first season with the Mercury, she averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game.

The Mercury’s season came to an end on Wednesday after they were eliminated in the first round of the WNBA playoffs by the Minnesota Lynx in a 101-88 loss. Cloud scored 16 points with 10 assists and five rebounds in the loss.

Natasha Cloud named to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

