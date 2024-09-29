GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals have found no trouble finding the end zone early on in four games to start 2024.

Sunday’s tilt against the Washington Commanders was no different, with Arizona scoring an opening-drive touchdown for the fourth straight week.

This one, however, had a little extra to it, with quarterback Kyler Murray notching his 100th career touchdown.

Capping off a nine-play, 55-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on fourth down, Murray is now tied with Kurt Warner for the fifth most touchdown passes in franchise history.

Arizona’s offense was shut out from there in the first half and trailed 17-7 at halftime.

Murray achieved the triple-digit touchdown mark in 69 games.

Jim Hart paces all Cardinals signal callers with 209 across 199 games played.

The touchdown sealed an impressive start for Arizona, which got the run game going behind James Conner.

After recording just 17 yards on nine carries a week ago, Conner amassed 31 yards on five carries on the first drive alone, nearly doubling Week 3’s output.

The Commanders, however, were right there to answer behind an opening-drive touchdown of their own that was courtesy of running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Who’s caught touchdown passes from Cardinals QB Kyler Murray?

On his way to 100 touchdowns, Murray has connected with 26 different pass catchers.

A look at the full list and touchdown tally for each:

– DeAndre Hopkins (17)

– Christian Kirk (14)

– Dan Arnold (6)

– Larry Fitzgerald (5)

– James Conner (5)

– Zach Ertz (5)

– Chase Edmonds (5)

– Greg Dortch (4)

– David Johnson (4)

– Marvin Harrison Jr. (4)

– A.J. Green (3)

– Hollywood Brown (3)

– Antoine Wesley (3)

– Rondale Moore (3)

– Maxx Williams (3)

– Andy Isabella (3)

– Trey McBride (2)

– Michael Wilson (2)

– Elijah Higgins (2)

– Michael Carter (1)

– Darrell Daniels (1)

– KeeSean Johnson (1)

– Pharoh Cooper (1)

– Charles Clay (1)

– Jordan Thomas (1)

– Damiere Byrd (1)

