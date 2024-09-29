Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Mets-Braves doubleheader pitching probables: How Diamondbacks fans can watch

Sep 29, 2024, 9:00 PM | Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 9:09 am

Mets Braves doubeheader...

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) leads off first base as Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the pitch during the Tuesday evening MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets on September 24, 2024 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


After an 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres in the regular season finale on Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks will now wait eagerly for their postseason fate to be decided when the Mets play a twinbill versus the Braves on Monday.

Rain from Hurricane Helene made things a little complicated, pushing the final two games of a Mets-Braves three-game series last week to Monday, leaving the NL Wild Card race in flux as the regular season drew to a close.

“It sucks, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said of relying on other teams to decide the Diamondbacks’ fate. “We made this bed, we got to sleep in it, but we’re going to hope for the best. I know they’re two great franchises.

“They have two great managers, and I don’t think either have the gene of laying down in either one of those games. That’s my gut feel of knowing the players on the teams, knowing the managers and knowing those franchises.”

RELATED STORIES

Will the Diamondbacks reach the postseason in consecutive seasons for the second time in franchise history (2001-02)? Or will they miss the playoffs despite an 89-73 record, their best record since 2017 (93-69)?

What do the D-backs need for a playoff berth?

The New York Mets won, and the Atlanta Braves lost on Sunday, meaning the Diamondbacks need either a Braves or Mets doubleheader sweep in order to crack the postseason.

To break it down, it looks like this:

  • Atlanta gets in with a win. The Braves will then be the No. 5 seed.
  • New York gets in with a win. If the Mets win one Monday, they are the No. 6 seed. If they win both, they are the No. 5 seed.
  • Arizona gets in if either Atlanta or New York sweeps the doubleheader. The D-backs can only be the No. 6 seed.

The Diamondbacks will be working out at Chase Field on Monday and keeping tabs on the outcome of the doubleheader. If they make the postseason, they’ll head straight to Milwaukee for a rematch of their 2023 NL Wild Card matchup (after a brief celebration of course).

Mets-Braves Pitching probables

Game 1: Atlanta RHP Spencer Schwellenbach vs. New York RHP Tylor Megill

Game 2: Atlanta LHP Chris Sale (if Braves lose Game 1) vs. New York TBD (if Mets win Game 1) or Atlanta TBD (if Braves win Game 1) vs. New York RHP Luis Severino (if Mets lose Game 1)

New York’s Tylor Megill (4-5, 3.98) will be on the bump against Atlanta’s Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47). If the Braves need to win Game 2, NL Cy Young favorite Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38) will start. If the Mets need to win Game 2, right-hander Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91) is likely to take the mound.

Whoever wins Game 1 of the doubleheader will save their ace for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series, which begins Tuesday.

How to watch Mets-Braves on Monday

Both games will be on ESPN2. Game 1 of the doubleheader will begin at 10:10 a.m. and Game 2 will start shortly after.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pitching coach Brent Strom...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs pitching coaches Brent Strom, Dan Carlson and Mike Fetters will not return

Brent Strom, Dan Carlson and Mike Fetters will not return to their roles as coaches for the Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching staff.

14 hours ago

Paul Sewald (Diamondbacks) prepares to pitch...

Aaron Schmidt

Which blown opportunities in the regular season defined the 2024 Diamondbacks?

With the Arizona Diamondbacks' season now over, Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo each picked games that contributed to the team's collapse.

1 day ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Christian Walker enters free agency after 8-year run with Diamondbacks

Christian Walker, who began his Diamondbacks career after getting waived by three teams, is one of the most accomplished upcoming free agents.

2 days ago

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs believe there’s a better version of Jordan Montgomery. Will he pitch again for Arizona?

Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo feel starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will see a turnaround next season. Question is, will he play for the D-backs?

2 days ago

Fans arrive at Chase Field before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockie...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks see largest season attendance in 16 years

Despite the lack of a playoff appearance, the Arizona Diamondbacks saw their largest season attendance in 16 years. 

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo address Ketel Marte off day, injuries

The end of a season brings about evaluations and regrets, and for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the topic of injury management came up during exit interviews.

2 days ago

Mets-Braves doubleheader pitching probables: How Diamondbacks fans can watch