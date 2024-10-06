Tight end injury update: Cardinals’ Trey McBride, 49ers’ George Kittle both expected to play

After being downgraded to questionable with a rib injury on Saturday, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is expected to play Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Opposing 49ers tight end George Kittle, who was also dealing with a rib injury, is expected to suit up.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is expected to play after sustaining a sprained ankle against the New England Patriots on Sept. 29.

McBride had cleared concussion protocol earlier in the week, and coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters the 6-foot-4 weapon was good to go for a start at Levi’s Stadium.

Entering Week 5, McBride has 14 catches on 21 targets for 122 yards. He posted 10 receptions for 102 yards the last time he played against the 49ers in Week 15 of the 2023 season.

Click here for the full injury report.

Kick off from Levi’s Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. Listen to all the action on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.