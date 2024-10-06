State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State beats Kansas to secure 1st Big 12 win

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils Podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred discuss Arizona State football’s first Big 12 win.

The Sun Devils took down Kansas in a 35-31 thriller at Mountain America Stadium. Arizona State improved to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Big 12.

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt had his best performance in a Sun Devil uniform, completing 14-of-24 passes for 157 yards, four touchdowns and an interception that was not his fault. He was also effective on the ground, rushing for 77 yards on 10 carries.

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson also had a big performance, catching six passes for 76 yards and two scores, including the game-winning touchdown reception.

Running back Cam Skattebo continued to be clutch with a 39-yard rush on ASU’s final offensive possession that culminated with Tyson’s game-winning touchdown. Skattebo had 186 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.

The Sun Devils’ next game is at home against Utah on Friday at 7:30 p.m.