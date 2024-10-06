Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State beats Kansas to secure 1st Big 12 win

Oct 6, 2024, 8:44 AM | Updated: 10:48 am

YouTube video
Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils Podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred discuss Arizona State football’s first Big 12 win.

The Sun Devils took down Kansas in a 35-31 thriller at Mountain America Stadium. Arizona State improved to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Big 12.

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt had his best performance in a Sun Devil uniform, completing 14-of-24 passes for 157 yards, four touchdowns and an interception that was not his fault. He was also effective on the ground, rushing for 77 yards on 10 carries.

RELATED STORIES

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson also had a big performance, catching six passes for 76 yards and two scores, including the game-winning touchdown reception.

Running back Cam Skattebo continued to be clutch with a 39-yard rush on ASU’s final offensive possession that culminated with Tyson’s game-winning touchdown. Skattebo had 186 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.

The Sun Devils’ next game is at home against Utah on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt...

Damon Allred

Sam Leavitt’s work ethic showed in possibly best game yet for Arizona State football

Sam Leavitt is coming off maybe his best game as the signal caller for Arizona State football, culminating with a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a win over Kansas on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Utah QB Isaac Wilson...

Damon Allred

Dillingham: ASU football preparing for both Utah QBs, Cam Rising and Isaac Wilson

With uncertainty surrounding Utah's quarterback situation, Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham said Monday his team needs to be ready for both potential starters ahead of Friday's home game.

5 hours ago

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils...

Arizona Sports

Schedule: ASU has early start time vs. Cincinnati; Arizona-Colorado gets day kickoff

The Big 12 released kickoff times for ASU visiting Cincinnati and Colorado's visit to Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 19.

9 hours ago

Arizona State WR Malik McClain...

Damon Allred

Arizona State WR Malik McClain will redshirt, sit out rest of 2024 season

Arizona State wide receiver Malik McClain will sit out the rest of the season and redshirt to maintain an additional season of eligibility.

10 hours ago

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates after scoring a touchdown d...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s Cam Skattebo and Sam Leavitt, Arizona’s Tyler Loop win Big 12 weekly awards

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo won Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt earned the conference's newcomer of the week honor thanks to their play in a win against Kansas.

12 hours ago

Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State, Arizona football receive votes on Coaches Poll, shut out of AP Top 25

Neither Arizona State nor Arizona football received any votes on the latest AP Top 25, but both schools earned some love on US LBM Coaches Poll.

1 day ago

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State beats Kansas to secure 1st Big 12 win