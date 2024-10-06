Close
Suns embrace experimenting in preseason win over Lakers

Oct 6, 2024, 9:10 PM | Updated: 9:26 pm

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a basket during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Suns experimented with lineups and got good depth contributions in a 118-114 preseason win over the Lakers.

New head coach Mike Budenholzer wanted to utilize this time well and did so by trying a few lineup wrinkles that could become regular fixtures of the Suns’ rotation outside of the traditionally-set groups.

Grayson Allen was expectedly the first sub, unexpectedly for Tyus Jones, immediately putting Phoenix in a look without a point guard. These looks are still something the Suns will turn to, sacrificing the table-setting benefits of a point guard for even more offense in the form of Allen’s shooting. Backup point guard Monte Morris checked in a few minutes later to lead the all-bench lineup.

Bradley Beal checked in for his second shift to begin the second quarter, giving him minutes without Devin Booker or Kevin Durant. Those are minutes tailor-made for Beal to be himself, and last year, he had to worry about bringing the ball up during those. He was out there with either Jones or Morris for those, and he did a great job slashing to the basket just about every time he got the ball. That has to be his mindset in those sequences.

More lineup hijinks ensued a few minutes later when it was Jones, Beal, Booker, Durant and rookie Ryan Dunn, with either him or Durant serving as a small-ball five. There were a handful of screens set by Booker and Durant over these minutes, a staple of modern NBA offenses Suns fans have been begging for since Durant’s arrival.


This is impossible to guard.

Jusuf Nurkic was out for this one due a left middle finger injury, giving Mason Plumlee the start and Oso Ighodaro a more defined role off the bench.

Nurkic played through numerous little nicks last season and this is presumably one he would have if it wasn’t the preseason. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday, a timeline that rules him out for the first three games. Budenholzer surely would like to get the core guys at least one tune-up fixture together, which leaves Oct. 13 in Denver and Oct. 17 hosting the Lakers as the two possibilities.

Beal, Booker and Durant only played in the first half. Booker led the way with 12 points and three assists.

It was a good evening for the rookies. Dunn was diligent with taking 3s, something he will have to continue with after his trepidatious nature in college. He was 2-for-6 from 3 and had some nice defensive moments, as you’d expect.

Ighodaro was a positive on the floor right away with 12 points, four rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

The passing translates.

How many centers do you see make this one?

As we’ve been saying in this space since the offseason, keep an eye on him putting up a real fight for the backup 5 minutes.

Damion Lee got back on the floor after missing all of last year due to a rare knee surgery and settled in immediately with 10 points. Those three plus Collin Gillespie and Josh Okogie had a great run in the final stretch of this game to close it out. Okogie ended up with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals while Gillespie provided 12 points, four rebounds and five assists.

L.A. elected to sit Anthony Davis and LeBron James in its first contest on Friday, paving the way for both to debut against Phoenix. Both were also on the two-quarter regiment. James racked up 19 points in 17 minutes and Davis added 17.

Phoenix will spend the night in Los Angeles before flying straight to Michigan, where the Suns will face the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at Breslin Center in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State.

